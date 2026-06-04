Yacoub Darchashan, Political Prisoner, Condemned to Death in Ravan Prison

Yacoub Darchashan, a political prisoner held in Ravan Prison, has been sentenced to death by the second chamber of the Revolutionary Court in Rasht after his appeal against his previous death sentence was rejected by the Supreme Court. The main evidence against him was his forced confessions.

یعقوب درخشان، زندانی سیاسی محبوس در زندان لاکان رشت، پس از نقض حکم اعدامش در دیوان عالی کشور، بار دیگر از سوی شعبه دوم دادگاه انقلاب رشت به اتهام «بغی» به اعدام محکوم شد.

سایت حقوق‌بشری هرانا به نقل از منابع مطلع نوشت اعترافات اجباری، مستند اصلی صدور حکم اعدام علیه او بوده است. هرانا پنج‌شنبه ۱۴ خرداد گزارش داد حکم اعدام این زندانی سیاسی ۵۰ ساله اهل بندرانزلی، هفته گذشته صادر و اخیرا در زندان لاکان رشت به او ابلاغ شده است. حکم اعدام پیشین درخشان پیش‌تر در دیوان عالی کشور نقض شده و پرونده او برای رسیدگی دوباره به شعبه دوم دادگاه انقلاب رشت ارجاع شده بود.

درخشان پیش از این در دوم مرداد ۱۴۰۴ از سوی شعبه اول دادگاه انقلاب رشت به ریاست احمد درویش‌گفتار به اعدام درویش‌گفتار یکی از قاضیان بدنام دستگاه قضایی است که در سال‌های گذشته در استان گیلان برای شماری از فعال سیاسی احکام اعدام و حبس صادر کرده است. اتهام اولیه درخشان در نخستین بازداشتش در تیر ۱۴۰۳، «تبلیغ علیه نظام» عنوان شد و او پس از چند هفته با تودیع وثیقه آزاد شد.

با این حال، در بازداشت دوم در فروردین ۱۴۰۴، اتهام سنگین‌تر «بغی» به درخشان تفهیم شد و همین اتهام مبنای صدور حکم اعدام علیه او قرار گرفت. بغی در فقه اسلامی که قوانین جمهوری اسلامی بر اساس آن بنا شده، به معنی تجاوز و تعدی به حقوق دیگران یا شورش علیه «امام» یا حاکم اسلامی است. در سایه نبود اطلاع‌رسانی از سوی دستگاه قضایی، جزییات پرونده درخشان، از جمله مصادیق اتهامی او، همچنان روشن نیست.

هرانا پیش‌تر نوشته بود رسیدگی به پرونده درخشان با «سرعتی غیرمعمول» و «بدون رعایت اصول دادرسی عادلانه» انجام شده است. بر اساس این گزارش، جلسه دادگاه به‌صورت ویدیوکنفرانس و در غیاب وکیل مدافع منتخب برگزار شد و خانواده او نیز از روند دادرسی بی‌اطلاع بودند. منابع مطلع به هرانا گفته بودند درخشان در دوران بازجویی تحت فشارهای شدید روحی و جسمی قرار گرفته و ناگزیر به اعترافاتی علیه خود شده است.

به گفته این منابع، این اعترافات بعدا به‌عنوان مستند اصلی صدور حکم اعدام علیه او مورد استفاده قرار گرفت. به نوشته دادگستر، این روند با نقش‌آفرینی شماری از مقام‌های قضایی، قضات دادگاه انقلاب و نهادهای امنیتی، همراه بوده است. بر اساس بررسی‌های ایران‌اینترنشنال، جمهوری اسلامی از ۲۷ اسفند ۱۴۰۴ تا ۱۳ خرداد سال جاری دست‌کم ۴۲ زندانی سیاسی را در زندان‌های ایران اعدام کرده و هم‌زمان برای ده‌ها زندانی سیاسی و معترض دیگر حکم مرگ صادر کرده است.

هرانا پنج‌شنبه ۱۴ خرداد گزارش داد حکم پنج سال حبس شریفی اخیرا در زندان اوین به او ابلاغ شده و بررسی‌هایش درباره اتهام‌های منتسب به این زندانی سیاسی و مرجع صادرکننده حکم همچنان ادامه دارد. یک منبع مطلع از وضعیت شریفی به هرانا گفت او فاقد مدارک هویتی است و از زمان انتقال به زندان اوین تاکنون دو بار اقدام به خودکشی کرده و آخرین مورد هفته گذشته رخ داده است.

این منبع افزود پس از ابراز نگرانی زندانیان هم‌بند شریفی نسبت به وضعیت او، این زندانی سیاسی برای یک جلسه مشاوره اعزام شد، اما پس از آن رسیدگی موثری به وضعیت جسمی و روانی‌اش صورت نگرفت. بر اساس اطلاعاتی که پنج‌شنبه ۱۴ خرداد در اختیار ایران‌اینترنشنال قرار گرفت، این تصمیم در پی درخواست مسعود پزشکیان، رییس دولت در جمهوری اسلامی و محمدباقر قالیباف، رییس مجلس شورای اسلامی، اتخاذ شده است.

به گفته منابع آگاه، همچنین افرادی که در تظاهرات حامیان حکومت، از جمله تجمع‌های شبانه، با پلاکاردهایی در مخالفت با هرگونه امتیازدهی در پرونده هسته‌ای شرکت می‌کردند، از شرکت در این برنامه‌ها منع شده‌اند. منابع آگاه افزودند این تصمیم از سه‌شنبه ۱۲ خرداد به اجرا درآمده و از آن زمان، هواداران جبهه پایداری از حضور در تجمع‌های حکومتی کنار گذاشته شده‌ان





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Yacoub Darchashan Death Sentence Forced Confessions Political Prisoner Revolutionary Court In Rasht Supreme Court

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