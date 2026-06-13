Yemen Threatens to Close Bab al-Mandeb Strait to Increase Costs on Enemies of Resistance

Yemen's military forces have threatened to close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a crucial waterway for global trade, in response to increased tensions with the United States and Israel. The move aims to increase the cost of operations against the enemies of the resistance, particularly Iran and Lebanon.

به گزارش مشرق، در سایه تشدید فشارهای آمریکا و رژیم صهیونیستی علیه محور مقاومت به ویژه ایران و لبنان، تنگه باب‌المندب همچنان برگ برنده است که یمن برای افزایش هزینه‌های نظامی و اقتصادی علیه دشمنان این محور از آن بهره می‌گیرد.

در همین راستا بود که نیروهای مسلح یمن تهدید کردند در صورت تشدید تجاوز و محاصره نیروهای مقاومت در منطقه از سوی آمریکا و اسرائیل تنگه را خواهند بست و حرکت کشتیرانی در آن را مختل خواهند کرد تا بدین‌وسیله راهبرد «وحدت میادین» را در عمل تثبیت کنند.

«ضیف الله الشامی»، عضو دفتر سیاسی انصارالله یمن معتقد است جبهه‌های محور مقاومت، جبهه‌ای واحد هستند و همچون یک پیکر واحد عمل می‌کنند که اگر عضمی از آن آسیب ببیند، دیگر اعضا نیز با بی‌خوابی، تب، درد و رنج با آن همراه می‌شوند و آنچه آن را به درد می‌آورد، سایر اعضا را نیز به درد می‌آورد. به همین دلیل شاهد هستیم که جبهه‌های محور همگی هم‌صدا و متحد هستند و در قالب اتاق عملیات نظامی مشترک و عملیات‌های مشترک پیش می‌روند.

ازاین‌رو، همه تصمیمات می‌تواند به‌صورت جمعی و براساس مصلحت اتخاذ شود. وی افزود: مراحل تشدید تنشی که سید عبدالملک حوثی نیز به آن اشاره کرده بدین معناست که سطوح تشدید تنش و مشارکت ما در نبرد در چارچوب مراحل تشدید و تحولات هر مرحله و تحولات میدان نبرد صورت می‌گیرد و می‌تواند متغیر باشد.

تنگه باب‌المندب شریانی حیاتی و گذرگاه اصلی برای انتقال انرژی و گلوگاهی راهبردی است که تجارت جهانی، امنیت انرژی و موازنه‌های نظامی را تحت تأثیر قرار می‌دهد. بسته شدن آن منجر به اختلالات گسترده در روند تجارت جهانی و زنجیره‌های تأمین خواهد شد چرا که کشتی‌ها ناچار خواهند شد از مسیرهای جایگزین و طولانی‌تر از طریق دماغه امید نیک عبور کنند موضوعی که باعث افزایش هزینه‌های حمل‌ونقل، تأخیر در تأمین کالاها و افزایش جهانی قیمت کالاها و انرژی خواهد شد.

در همین رابطه عبدالله الحجر، مشاور رئیس شورای عالی سیاسی یمن گفت: باب‌المندب برای جهان شناخته‌شده است، چون ما تجربه بستن این تنگه علیه کشتی‌های اسرائیلی را داریم و از این سلاح استفاده نخواهیم کرد مگر در صورتی که تشدید تنش و ضرورت برای مداخله ما وجود داشته باشد. مداخله ما همواره مداخله‌ای حساب‌شده، عاقلانه و با هدف توقف تجاوز و حمایت از طرف مورد تجاوز بوده است.

این یک گام تنش‌زا است که سطح تقابل را از نظر نظامی و اقتصادی علیه تمام جهان افزایش می‌دهد و مسئولیت آن بر عهده آمریکایی‌ها و صهیونیست‌ها خواهد بود. یمن برای انجام این اقدام در وفاداری به جمهوری اسلامی و در حمایت و پشتیبانی از مقاومت در لبنان، غزه و عراق، تردیدی به خود راه نخواهد داد.

عبدالرحمن الاهنومی، رئیس بخش تلویزیون یمن با اشاره به نقش نیروهای مسلح این کشور در راهبرد وحدت میادین اظهار داشت: یمن همواره در کنار محور مقاومت است و در این شرایط، نوک پیکان محور مقاومت و جهاد به شمار می‌رود و اگر شرایط اقتضا کند همه گزینه‌ها را برای حمایت از ملت و مقاومت لبنان و فلسطین و همچنین حمایت از غزه اتخاذ خواهد کرد؛ چه عملیات‌های نظامی علیه رژیم دشمن اسرائیلی باشد و چه حتی بستن باب‌المندب.

بستن تنگه باب‌المندب با توجه به اهمیت آن به‌عنوان یک گلوگاه راهبردی و با توجه به پیامدهای منفی این اقدام بر زنجیره‌های تأمین، ابزار فشاری با تأثیر جهانی و فوری به شمار می‌رود که از سوی صنعا به تشدید تنش آمریکایی ـ صهیونیستی علیه محور مقاومت گره خورده است





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