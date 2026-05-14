Yemeni Sources Report on Largest Prisoner Exchange Deal

Yemeni sources have announced the signing of a major prisoner exchange deal between the government of the Houthi Ansarallah movement and the former government of Yemen. The deal includes the release of a total of 1728 people from both sides.

منابع یمنی از دستیابی به بزرگ‌ترین توافق تبادل اسرا و بازداشت‌شدگان میان دولت جنبش انصارالله و دولت مستعفی یمن خبر دادند؛ توافقی که شامل آزادی مجموعاً ۱۷۲۸ نفر از دو طرف می‌شود.

به گزارش ایسنا، طبق گزارش شبکه المسیره، عبدالقادر المرتضی، رئیس کمیته ملی امور اسرا در دولت صنعا اعلام کرد مذاکرات مربوط به پرونده اسرا در پایتخت اردن به پایان رسیده و طرف‌ها فهرست نهایی اسامی اسرا و بازداشت‌شدگان را امضا کرده‌اند. به گفته او، بر اساس این توافق، ۱۱۰۰ اسیر و بازداشت‌شده از طرف صنعا و ۵۸� نفر از طرف مقابل مبادله خواهند شد که در میان آن‌ها هفت اسیر سعودی و ۲۰ اسیر سودانی نیز حضور دارند.

وی افزود اجرای این توافق پس از تکمیل مراحل و هماهنگی‌های کمیته بین‌المللی صلیب سرخ انجام خواهد شد. محمد عبدالسلام، رئیس هیئت مذاکره‌کننده صنعا نیز اعلام کرد که این توافق بر پایه مفاد توافق سوئد و همچنین تفاهمات حاصل‌شده در نشست عمان در دسامبر ۲۰۲۵ به امضا رسیده است.

او ضمن قدردانی از تلاش‌های فرستاده سازمان ملل و طرف‌های مشارکت‌کننده در این دور از مذاکرات، ابراز امیدواری کرد روند تبادل اسرا به کاهش رنج‌های انسانی و پیشبرد مسیر حل‌وفصل سیاسی بحران یمن کمک کند. در همین حال، یحیی کزمان، معاون رئیس تیم مذاکره‌کننده دولت مستعفی یمن مورد حمایت عربستان در پیامی اعلام کرد این توافق بزرگ‌ترین معامله تبادل زندانیان، بازداشت‌شدگان و افراد ربوده شده در تاریخ این پرونده به شمار می‌رود.

وی توضیح داد که این توافق شامل آزادی نیروهایی از ائتلاف عربی، اعضای نیروهای مسلح و نهادهای امنیتی و همچنین شماری از شخصیت‌های سیاسی و رسانه‌ای است که سال‌ها در بازداشت به سر برده‌اند. کزمان همچنین تأکید کرد تلاش‌ها برای آزادی دیگر بازداشت‌شدگان ادامه خواهد یافت و هدف نهایی، تکمیل روند «خالی‌سازی زندان‌ها» و پایان دادن به این پرونده انسانی است





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Yemen Prisoner Exchange Houthi Ansarallah Former Government Of Yemen Saudi Arabia Sudan

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