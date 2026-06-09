Washington Post Analysis: Iran's Escalating Terrorism, Russia's Role, and the West's Response

The article discusses the increasing terrorist activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various parts of the world and the West's role as a battleground for this regime. It also highlights the role of Russia in creating proxy wars and using low-level operatives for targeted attacks in Western countries. Furthermore, it mentions the case of three Serbian citizens who were convicted of espionage, incitement of religious and ethnic hatred, and the need for immediate attention to these threats in migrant and refugee communities, as well as the importance of strengthening international cooperation to counter these networks.

روزنامه واشینگتن‌پست در تحلیلی با اشاره به افزایش اقدامات تروریستی جمهوری اسلامی در نقاط مختلف جهان، هشدار داده است که غرب به یک زمین بازی برای این حکومت ایران تبدیل شده است.

در ادامه این تحلیل، نویسندگان با اشاره به برگزاری دادگاه محمدباقر سعد داوود الساعدی، از فرماندهان کتائب حزب‌الله عراق که اکنون در آمریکا در بازداشت و دادگاه او در نیویورک در حال برگزاری است، تاکید کرده‌اند که به نظر می‌رسد رژیم ایران آن‌قدرها هم که باید گرفتار نیست و در حالی که درگیر جنگ در داخل منطقه است، همچنان مشتاق صدور تروریسم به خارج از مرزهای خود باقی مانده است. همچنین، به نقش روسیه در به راه انداختن جنگ‌های نیابتی و استفاده از نیروهای سطح پایین برای انجام عملیات تلافی‌جویانه هدفمند در کشورهای غربی اشاره شده است.

در ادامه، به پرونده سه شهروند صربستانی که در دسامبر ۲۰۲۵ در شهر اسمدروو به اتهام جاسوسی و تحریک نفرت نژادی و مذهبی محکوم شدند، پرداخته شده است. همچنین، به راهبرد پشت چنین حملاتی و اهمیت توجه فوری به این تهدیدها در جوامع مهاجر و پناهنده و تقویت همکاری فرامرزی میان نهادهای اطلاعاتی و نیروهای مجری قانون برای مقابله با شبکه‌ها اشاره شده است





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Iranian Terrorism Russia's Role In Proxy Wars West's Response To Terrorism Serbian Citizens' Case International Cooperation In Countering Terror

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