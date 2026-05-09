Washington's Delay in Military Action Against Cuba

Asociated Press reported that Washington has not yet developed a plan for immediate military action against Cuba, despite the numerous threats from Donald Trump, the US president. The report states that the White House, despite the threats from Trump, has not considered a military option against Cuba at this time.

آسوشیتدپرس گزارش داد، واشنگتن برخلاف تهدیدهای مکرر دونالد ترامپ فعلا برنامه‌ای برای اقدام نظامی فوری علیه کوبا ندارد. به نوشته این رسانه مقام‌های آمریکایی مطلع از رایزنی‌های مقدماتی با هاوانا می‌گویند واشنگتن با وجود تهدیدهای دونالد ترامپ، رئیس‌جمهور این کشور، گزینه اقدام نظامی قریب‌الوقوع علیه کوبا را در دستور کار ندارد.

کاخ سفید در بسته‌ای به هاوانا مدعی وعده کمک‌های بشردوستانه چند ده میلیون دلاری، ۲ سال دسترسی رایگان به اینترنت ماهواره‌ای استارلینک برای تمام شهروندان کوبایی، کمک به حوزه کشاورزی و حمایت از زیرساخت‌ها را داده اما دولت کوبا با توجه به تجربه سال‌ها سیاست خصمانه واشنگتن علیه خود با بدبینی نسبت به این بسته ادعایی که دارای یک سری شروط ادعایی تعیین شده برای هاوانا شامل «آزادی زندانیان سیاسی، پایان سرکوب سیاسی و مذهبی و نیز گشودن درهای اقتصاد به روی سرمایه‌گذاری بخش خصوصی آمریکا» است، نگاه می‌کند.

ترامپ چندی پیش در لفاظی‌های تهدیدآمیز علیه کوبا ادعا کرده بود یکی از ناوهای هواپیمابر آمریکا که از خاورمیانه بازمی‌گردد، می‌تواند «حدود ۱۰۰ یاردی ساحل کوبا توقف کند» و تهدید را به رخ بکشد. به نوشته آسوشیتدپرس یکی از مقام‌های دخیل در مذاکرات با هاوانا مدعی شده که هدف فوری دولت ترامپ «تغییر نظام نیست، بلکه تغییر سیاست‌های شکست‌خورده نظام است.

» وزارت خزانه‌داری و وزارت خارجه آمریکا پنج‌شنبه گذشته بسته تحریمی تازه‌ای را علیه کوبا اعلام کردند که بزرگ‌ترین بخش آن، تحریم «گائسا» (GAESA) (گروه مدیریت بازرگانی وابسته به نیروهای مسلح انقلابی کوبا) است. این تحریم‌ها پس از آن وضع شد که ترامپ با امضای یک فرمان اجرایی، اختیارات دولت برای اعمال مجازات بیشتر علیه کوبا را گسترش داد.

در واکنش به این اخبار، برونو رودریگز وزیر خارجه کوبا، این اقدام‌ها را «مجازات دسته جمعی» خواند و دولت آمریکا را به «قصد نسل‌کشی» علیه ملت کوبا متهم کرد. وی در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس نوشت: این اقدام‌ها بر این پیش‌فرض تکیه دارند که ایالات متحده می‌تواند اراده خود را با تهدید و اجبار نامشروع بر جهان تحمیل کند.

هم‌زمان، مارکو روبیو، وزیر خارجه آمریکا که تبار کوبایی دارد، در اظهاراتی تند، رهبران کوبا را «کمونیست‌های بی‌عرضه» خواند و مدعی شد الگوی اقتصادی این کشور شکست خورده است. روبیو که پنج‌شنبه در واتیکان با پاپ لئوی چهاردهم دیدار داشت، بخشی از رایزنی خود را به موضوع کوبا اختصاص داد؛ کشوری که کلیسای کاتولیک در آن حضور قابل توجهی دارد.

در مقابل، ارنستو سوبرون گوسمان، سفیر کوبا در سازمان ملل تاکید کرده است «مذاکره بر سر موضوع‌هایی مانند تغییر نظام یا برکناری رئیس‌جمهور کاملا منتفی است. هیچ‌یک از امور داخلی کوبا روی میز نیست. » او همچنین گفت، هاوانا تسلیم «ضرب‌الاجل‌های» آمریکا برای آزادی زندانیان مشکلدار نخواهد شد و رهبران این کشور خود را «برای همه سناریوها» آماده کرده‌اند.

در این میان مقام‌های آمریکایی ادعا می‌کنند پنجره گفت‌وگو هنوز بسته نشده، اما هم‌زمان هشدار می‌دهند ترامپ ممکن است هر لحظه نظرش را تغییر دهد و گزینه‌های نظامی همچنان روی میز هستند





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