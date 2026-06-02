The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), affiliated with the United Nations, issued a warning on Wednesday, May 12, stating that the likelihood of the El Niño phenomenon between June and August has reached 80%. The organization, based in Geneva, noted that abnormal warm waters in the Pacific Ocean have created conditions for El Niño, which can alter temperature and weather patterns worldwide. El Niño and La Niña are alternating phenomena in the Pacific Ocean, with El Niño characterized by warmer surface waters and increased rainfall in many regions, including the Middle East, but La Niña by colder surface waters and usually leading to reduced rainfall and drought.

سازمان جهانی هواشناسی وابسته به سازمان ملل روز سه‌شنبه ۱۲ خرداد هشدار داد که احتمال شکل‌گیری پدیده گرمایش ال‌نینو بین ماه‌های ژوئن تا اوت به ۸۰ درصد رسیده و جهان باید خود را برای افزایش خطر رخدادهای شدید آب‌وهوایی آماده کند.

این نهاد مستقر در ژنو اعلام کرد آب‌های به طور غیرمعمول گرم در اقیانوس آرام زمینه شکل‌گیری شرایط ال‌نینو را فراهم کرده و این پدیده می‌تواند الگوهای دمایی و بارشی جهان را تحت تأثیر قرار دهد. ال‌نینو و لانینا دو پدیده متناوب در اقیانوس آرام هستند؛ در ال‌نینو آب‌های سطحی گرم‌تر می‌شوند و بارش در بسیاری مناطق از جمله خاورمیانه افزایش می‌یابد، اما در لانینا آب اقیانوس سردتر می‌شود و معمولاً باعث کاهش بارندگی و خشکسالی می‌گردد.

ال‌نینو همچنین الگوهای باد، فشار هوا و بارندگی در نقاط مختلف جهان را تغییر می‌دهد. این پدیده معمولاً هر دو تا هفت سال یک‌بار رخ می‌دهد و حدود ۹ تا ۱۲ ماه ادامه دارد. سازمان جهانی هواشناسی در گزارش فصلی خود درباره ال‌نینو و لانینا اعلام کرد که احتمال شکل‌گیری ال‌نینو تا ماه نوامبر نزدیک به ۹۰ درصد یا بالاتر است و بیشتر الگوهای پیش‌بینی نشان می‌دهند که شدت آن دست‌کم متوسط و احتمالاً شدید خواهد بود.

به نوشته خبرگزاری فرانسه، سلست سائولو، دبیرکل سازمان جهانی هواشناسی، گفت جهان باید برای ال‌نینویی آماده شود که می‌تواند خشکسالی، بارش‌های سنگین و خطر موج‌های گرما را هم در خشکی و هم در اقیانوس‌ها تشدید کند. به گفته این نهاد، حتی یک ال‌نینوی متوسط نیز احتمال برخی رخدادهای شدید آب‌وهوایی و اقلیمی را افزایش می‌دهد.

آخرین دوره ال‌نینو در ثبت شدن سال ۲۰۲۳ به‌عنوان دومین سال گرم ثبت‌شده و سال ۲۰۲۴ به‌عنوان گرم‌ترین سال تاریخ اندازه‌گیری‌ها نقش داشت؛ سالی که میانگین دمای جهان حدود یک و ۵۵ صدم درجه سانتی‌گراد بالاتر از میانگین دوران پیشاصنعتی، یعنی سال‌های ۱۸۵۰ تا ۱۹۰۰، بود. آنتونیو گوترش، دبیرکل سازمان ملل، در پیامی ویدئویی گفت ال‌نینو به آستانه خانه ما رسیده است و جهان باید آن را یک هشدار فوری اقلیمی بداند.

او افزود شرایط ال‌نینو بر آتش جهان در حال گرم‌شدن هیزم خواهد ریخت و تنها پاسخ مؤثر، اقدام اقلیمی متناسب با بحران، پایان دادن به وابستگی به سوخت‌های فسیلی، شتاب دادن به گذار به انرژی‌های تجدیدپذیر، حمایت از آسیب‌پذیرترین جوامع و گسترش سامانه‌های هشدار زودهنگام است. سازمان جهانی هواشناسی اعلام کرد پیش‌بینی‌ها برای ماه‌های ژوئن تا اوت از غالباً فراگیر دماهای بالاتر از حد معمول در بیشتر نقاط جهان حکایت دارند.

این وضعیت می‌تواند خطر رخدادهای هم‌زمان و زنجیره‌ای را در برخی مناطق افزایش دهد و در مناطقی که بارندگی کاهش می‌یابد، روند آغاز خشکسالی را سرعت بخشد. به گفته این نهاد، مراکز اقلیمی منطقه‌ای برای فصل بارندگی حیاتی ژوئن تا سپتامبر در شمال شاخ آفریقا بارش کمتر از حد معمول، در جنوب آسیا بارش موسمی کمتر از میانگین، و در آمریکای مرکزی تابستانی خشک‌تر و گرم‌تر پیش‌بینی کرده‌اند.

سازمان جهانی هواشناسی می‌گوید هشدار زودهنگام درباره ال‌نینو می‌تواند به آمادگی در بخش‌های حساس به اقلیم، از جمله کشاورزی، مدیریت آب، انرژی و بهداشت کمک کند. این نهاد همچنین اعلام کرد که اکنون ۱۲۸ کشور سامانه‌های هشدار زودهنگام مدرن دارند و هدف سازمان ملل پوشش جهانی این سامانه‌ها تا پایان سال ۲۰۲۷ است





RadioFarda_ / 🏆 13. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

El Niño La Niña Global Warming Climate Change WMO World Meteorological Organization United Nations Geneva Pacific Ocean Warm Waters Abnormal Rainfall Drought Temperature Weather Patterns António Guterres Déjà Vu Global Climate Change Climate Change Preparedness Climate Change Awareness Climate Change Mitigation Climate Change Adaptation Climate Change Impact Climate Change Solutions Climate Change Impact Assessment Climate Change Impact Mitigation Climate Change Impact Adaptation Climate Change Impact Monitoring Climate Change Impact Reporting Climate Change Impact Evaluation Climate Change Impact Reduction Climate Change Impact Prevention Climate Change Impact Mitigation Strategies Climate Change Impact Adaptation Strategies Climate Change Impact Monitoring Strategies Climate Change Impact Reporting Strategies Climate Change Impact Evaluation Strategies Climate Change Impact Reduction Strategies Climate Change Impact Prevention Strategies Climate Change Impact Mitigation And Adaptatio Climate Change Impact Monitoring And Reporting Climate Change Impact Evaluation And Reporting Climate Change Impact Reduction And Prevention Climate Change Impact Mitigation And Adaptatio Climate Change Impact Mitigation And Adaptatio Climate Change Impact Mitigation And Adaptatio

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

غلبه هوش مصنوعی بر تلاش نافرجام ریاضی‌دانان؛ مدل اوپن‌ای‌آی مساله باز ۸۰ ساله اردوش را حل کردیک مساله مشهور ریاضی که برای حدود ۸۰ سال ذهن بزرگترین ریاضی‌دانان جهان را به خود مشغول کرده بود، سرانجام به دست هوش مصنوعی حل شد. اوپن‌ای‌آی اعلام کرد که یکی از مدل‌هایش بدون کمک انسان توانسته است برای «مساله فاصله واحد» پال اردوش، ریاضی‌دان مجار راه‌حل ارائه کند.

Read more »

امضا احتمالی تفاهم‌نامه با ایران هفته آینده؛ بازداشت دو شهروند بدون دلیل و حکم اعدام دو جواندونالد ترامپ در مصاحبه با ای‌بی‌سی نیوز گفت احتمال امضای تفاهم‌نامه با جمهوری اسلامی هفته آینده وجود دارد. همچنین قانون‌گذار آمریکایی اعلام کرد ۸۰ درصد مردم ایران از régime متنفرند و اگرuranium تحویل ندهد سقوط خواهد کرد. been reports of the arrest of two citizens in Mariwan and Tehran without cause, and the execution order for two 20-year-olds on espionage charges.

Read more »

Global Gold Prices Decline Slightly on Dollar Strength and Oil Price RiseThe price of gold in global markets on Tuesday was slightly affected by the strengthening of the dollar and the rise in the price of oil. The price of an ounce of gold for immediate delivery decreased by 0.3% and reached $4,521.25. The price of an ounce of gold in the futures market in the United States for delivery in August decreased by 0.9% and reached $4,551.60. The increase in the price of the dollar in the previous day's trading made gold, which is priced in terms of the US dollar, more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Read more »

Spontaneous Harmony in the Global SpheronThe article delves into a comprehensive and analytical report by Keti Tourton, an American scholar residing in Minneapolis, published in Harper's magazine. Harper's, the oldest literary-social magazine in the United States, has been published since 1850. Tourton, inspired by the human, peaceful, and efficient atmosphere of Spheron, shares his experiences in the 100th Global Spheron Conference held in the city of Brno, Czech Republic. The conference brought together over a thousand experts, social activists, and scientists from 60 countries to demonstrate that the ideal of 'international understanding' through a neutral language is not a distant dream but a living reality that is expanding.

Read more »

Record Exports of US Oil and Increased Sales of Venezuelan Oil Fail to Ease Global Energy Market ConcernsThe record exports of US oil and increased sales of Venezuelan oil have not been able to alleviate the concerns of the global energy market, which has gone beyond the shortage of crude oil due to the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. The market is now grappling with increased pressure on gasoline, diesel, and other refined products.

Read more »