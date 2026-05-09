WHO says risk of widespread Covid-like infection on cruise ship is low, with transmission limited to close contact.

According to the WHO spokesperson, this virus is dangerous but the risk of it spreading to the general public is very low. She emphasized that being very close to someone who is infected is required for transmission, contradicting the popular belief that getting close to someone who sneezes is enough.

سازمان جهانی بهداشت (WHO) روز جمعه اعلام کرد خطر عمومی ابتلای به سویه کشنده هانتاویروس که شیوع آن در یک کشتی تفریحی در اقیانوس اطلس خبرساز شد در حال حاضر بسیار کم است.

به گفته کریستین لیندمیر، سخنگوی WHO در یک نشست خبری در ژنو، این ویروس خطرناک است اما فقط برای فردی که واقعا آلوده شده است و خطر آن برای عموم مردم کاملا پایین است. همچنین، او گفت افراد در کابین با فرد آلوده اقامت داشته‌اند به نظر نمی‌رسد که همه آنها آلوده شده باشند.

او با تأکید بر اینکه به نظر نمی‌رسد نزدیکی نسبی به کسی که سرفه می‌کند برای ابتلا کافی باشد، گفت که اساسا باید رو در روی هم باشید و از طریق بزاق قابل انتقال است، مانند تف کردن می‌تواند مشکل‌ساز باشد





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