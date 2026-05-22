World Health Organization Representative Reports on Gaza Crisis

The representative of the World Health Organization in Palestinian territories provided an update on the ongoing crisis in Gaza, stating that at least 880 people have lost their lives and over 2600 have been injured since the beginning of the ceasefire in October 2025. Despite the ceasefire, the representative emphasized that attacks and blockade by Israel against Gaza continue to be a concern. He also mentioned that the situation in Gaza, West Bank, and East Jerusalem remains critical.

Representative of the World Health Organization in Palestinian territories reported at least 880 deaths and over 2600 injuries since the beginning of the ceasefire in Gaza in October 2025.

The representative, Reinaldo de Souza, stated that despite the ceasefire, attacks and blockade by Israel against Gaza continue to be a concern. He also mentioned that the situation in Gaza, West Bank, and East Jerusalem remains critical. The representative further mentioned that the recent visit to Gaza revealed shocking levels of destruction and violence. He also reported that the World Health Organization has recorded 22 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since the beginning of the year.

Currently, only 53% of Gaza hospitals are functioning partially. The representative emphasized the need to remove administrative and logistical barriers to ensure the free flow of medical equipment and supplies. He also highlighted the impact of restrictions on medical supplies on the performance of healthcare facilities





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World Health Organization Gaza Crisis Representative Deaths Injuries Ceasefire Blockade Healthcare Facilities Medical Equipment Administrative Barriers

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