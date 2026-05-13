Women's Struggle in Palestinian Prisons Sparks Human Rights Concerns

Reports on the plight of 87 women in Israeli prisons have sparked renewed attention to an underreported aspect of armed conflicts, highlighting the challenges they face in situations where they have little to do with the fighting and yet endure harrowing experiences.

گزارش‌های منتشرشده درباره وضعیت ۸۷ زن فلسطینی در زندان‌های اسرائیل بار دیگر توجه ناظران حقوق‌بشری را به یکی از ابعاد کمتر دیده‌شده منازعات مسلحانه جلب کرده است.

سرنوشت زنانی که در بستر درگیری‌های طولانی‌مدت منطقه‌ای، در بازداشت به سر می‌برند و با چالش‌هایی همچون محدودیت دسترسی به خدمات درمانی، شرایط دشوار نگهداری و فشارهای روانی مواجه هستند. این گزارش‌ها فقط روایت وضعیت یک گروه از زندانیان نیست، بلکه یادآور این واقعیت است که در هر منازعه‌ای، زنان و دیگر گروه‌های آسیب‌پذیر اغلب در موقعیت‌هایی قرار می‌گیرند که پیامدهای انسانی آن فراتر از میدان‌های نبرد است





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Palestinian Women Prisons Human Rights Armed Conflicts Women's Rights

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