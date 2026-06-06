Women Wearing Chadors in Cafes Spark Debate on Social Media

A wave of photos of young women wearing chadors in cafes has sparked a debate on social media, with some users describing it as a political act and others questioning the symbolism behind it.

اگر شما هم شب‌ها پیش از خواب عادت دارید اینستاگرام و ایکس را زیر و رو کنید و از سیر تا پیاز خبرها و ترندهای شبکه‌های اجتماعی سردربیاورید، احتمالا می‌دانید «چادر» و «کافه» چه ربطی به هم دارند.

در هفته‌ای که گذشت، تایملاین شبکه اجتماعی ایکس پر شده بود از عکس زنان و دختران جوان چادری در کافی‌شاپ‌ها. بعضی از آن‌ها نوشته بودند که محجبه هستند، اما معمولا چادر به سر نمی‌کنند. با این حال، تصمیم گرفته بودند با چادر به کافه بروند. حتی عده‌ای نیز از حضور خود با چادر در اماکن عمومی دیگر، مانند ساحل و مراکز خرید، عکس منتشر کرده‌اند.

در واکنش، بسیاری از کاربران هم درباره معنای این تصاویر و انگیزه انتشار آن‌ها بحث کردند. توضیح تصویر، در واکنش به انتقاد یکی از کاربران ایکس از حضور زنان چادری در کافه‌ها، زنان تصاویر خود را در کافه منتشر کردندچندی پیش یکی از کاربران ایکس در پستی به تندی از حضور زنان چادری در کافه‌ها انتقاد کرد.

این پست که بازدید گسترده‌ای داشت، واکنش‌های بسیاری را به دنبال داشت و پس از آن برخی زنان چادری در پاسخ، عکس‌های خود را در کافه‌ها منتشر کردند. او کمی بعد ضمن عذرخواهی، پست خود را حذف کرد و گفت انتظار نداشت تا این حد پربازدید شود. این کاربر، بدون اشاره به نام شخص یا نهاد خاصی، گفت که درباره این پست با او تماس گرفته‌اند.

او همچنین گفت که اطلاعات شخصی‌اش منتشر شده و در پی آن افراد زیادی در تلگرام با او تماس گرفته و به او ناسزا گفته‌اند. در هفته گذشته موج عکس‌های زنان چادری در شبکه‌های اجتماعی بالا گرفت و خود به یک موضوع مورد بحث تبدیل شداما ماجرا همین‌جا تمام نشد و موج انتشار عکس‌های زنان چادری در شبکه‌های اجتماعی بالا گرفت.

این موضوع خود به یکی از بحث‌های شبکه‌های اجتماعی تبدیل شد و کاربران را به چند دسته تقسیم کرد؛ عده‌ای از کاربران آن را یک «اکت سیاسی» و «حرکت اعتراضی» خواندند. موافقان این موج از «شهامت» این زنان تقدیر کرده و دیگر زنان باحجاب را نیز به حضور در اماکن عمومی تشویق کرده‌اند.

در مقابل، برخی از کاربران نیز گفته‌اند در کشوری که در آن حجاب اجباری است و زنان به دلیل رعایت نکردن آن بازداشت، زندانی، شکنجه و حتی کشته شده‌اند، حضور بدون روسری در کافه‌ها نشانه شجاعت و افتخار است، نه حضور با چادر





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