Women over 30 can become guardians of children for the first time under the new law

The new law allows women over 30 to become guardians of children for the first time, but there are still limitations. Women who are single usually cannot adopt a child, and the guardianship of girls and older children is more common. Women who are single must take a girl as a guardian.

Women who are single and over 30 years old can now become guardians of children for the first time under the new law , but this opportunity is still limited.

Women who are single usually cannot adopt a child, and the guardianship of girls and older children is more common. In other words, women are not given newborn babies, but a 5-year-old child is given to a woman who wants to be a guardian.

In addition, women who are single must take a girl as a guardian. These limitations show that the legislature is still cautious about the issue of adoption by single women. In recent years, the number of applicants has increased. Many of these women have stable jobs, financial independence, and suitable living conditions and have decided to take on the responsibility of raising a child without waiting for traditional marriage or family formation.

However, adoption in Iran is not just an administrative process; there are also cultural, legal, and even psychological challenges in this path that can sometimes be more complex than the law itself. Women who adopt children often have to deal with social judgments; judgments that still define motherhood as being dependent on marriage.

In such a context, women who adopt children often have to face not only the responsibility of raising a child but also the pressure of social and traditional views. However, the overall trend of society shows that the concept of family is changing. Today, family is no longer defined in the traditional mold of a father, mother, and child, and new forms of living are emerging.

Women who adopt children are part of this social change; a change that may not be fully accepted, but it cannot be ignored. The details of the new way to hold the exam in the seventh to tenth grades in Zanjan and the price of gold in 18 carats today, Thursday, May 30, 2022, have been mentioned. The price of divorce, gold, and silver today, Thursday, May 30, 2022, has been mentioned





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