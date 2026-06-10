Women in Iran Show Solidarity with Afghan Women

In response to the escalating oppressive policies of the Taliban government against women in Afghanistan, many women in Iran expressed their support for Afghan women through messages on social media platforms.

به‌دنبال تشدید سیاست‌های سرکوبگرانه حکومت طالبان علیه زنان در افغانستان، شماری از زنان ایرانی با انتشار پیام‌هایی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی، حمایت خود را از زنان افغانستان اعلام کردند.

در روزهای اخیر، نیروهای طالبان موج تازه‌ای از بازداشت زنان را به اتهام رعایت نکردن پوشش اجباری مورد نظر این گروه آغاز کرده‌اند. گزارش‌های رسیده به افغانستان‌اینترنشنال حاکی از آن است که نیروهای این گروه معترضان را مورد ضرب‌وشتم قرار دادند و در برخی موارد به سوی آنان تیراندازی کردند. شاهدان عینی گفتند بر اثر شلیک طالبان به معترضان، دست‌کم یک نفر کشته و برخی دیگر زخمی شدند. آن‌ها همچنین از بازداشت ده‌ها نفر در این تجمعات خبر دادند.

بر اساس ویدیویی که در شبکه‌های اجتماعی منتشر شده، زنان و مردان شرکت‌کننده در یکی از تجمعات اعتراضی در شهر هرات، شعار «تحصیل، کار، آزادی» سردادند. ۱۹ خرداد، ریم السالم، گزارشگر ویژه سازمان ملل متحد در امور خشونت علیه زنان، نسبت به موج جدید سرکوب و بازداشت زنان در افغانستان ابراز نگرانی کرد. ریچارد بنت، گزارشگر ویژه حقوق بشر افغانستان، نیز اقدام طالبان در بازداشت زنان را «غیرقانونی و غیرقابل قبول» خواند و تاکید کرد زنان بازداشت‌شده باید فورا آزاد شوند.

شماری از زنان ایرانی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی، سیاست‌های زن‌ستیزانه طالبان را محکوم و حمایت خود را از زنان افغانستان اعلام کردند. در پیام‌های حمایتی منتشرشده، استفاده گسترده از هشتگ «زن، زندگی، آزادی» به چشم می‌خورد





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