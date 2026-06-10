Women in Iran Show Solidarity with Afghan Women

In response to the escalating oppressive policies of the Taliban government against women in Afghanistan, many women in Iran expressed their support for Afghan women through messages on social media platforms.
بهدنبال تشدید سیاستهای سرکوبگرانه حکومت طالبان علیه زنان در افغانستان، شماری از زنان ایرانی با انتشار پیامهایی در شبکههای اجتماعی، حمایت خود را از زنان افغانستان اعلام کردند.
در روزهای اخیر، نیروهای طالبان موج تازهای از بازداشت زنان را به اتهام رعایت نکردن پوشش اجباری مورد نظر این گروه آغاز کردهاند. گزارشهای رسیده به افغانستاناینترنشنال حاکی از آن است که نیروهای این گروه معترضان را مورد ضربوشتم قرار دادند و در برخی موارد به سوی آنان تیراندازی کردند. شاهدان عینی گفتند بر اثر شلیک طالبان به معترضان، دستکم یک نفر کشته و برخی دیگر زخمی شدند. آنها همچنین از بازداشت دهها نفر در این تجمعات خبر دادند.
بر اساس ویدیویی که در شبکههای اجتماعی منتشر شده، زنان و مردان شرکتکننده در یکی از تجمعات اعتراضی در شهر هرات، شعار «تحصیل، کار، آزادی» سردادند. ۱۹ خرداد، ریم السالم، گزارشگر ویژه سازمان ملل متحد در امور خشونت علیه زنان، نسبت به موج جدید سرکوب و بازداشت زنان در افغانستان ابراز نگرانی کرد. ریچارد بنت، گزارشگر ویژه حقوق بشر افغانستان، نیز اقدام طالبان در بازداشت زنان را «غیرقانونی و غیرقابل قبول» خواند و تاکید کرد زنان بازداشتشده باید فورا آزاد شوند.
شماری از زنان ایرانی در شبکههای اجتماعی، سیاستهای زنستیزانه طالبان را محکوم و حمایت خود را از زنان افغانستان اعلام کردند. در پیامهای حمایتی منتشرشده، استفاده گسترده از هشتگ «زن، زندگی، آزادی» به چشم میخورد
Afghanistan Taliban Women's Rights Solidarity Iran
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
US-Israel War Against Iran Begins, Killing Key Figures, Sparks TensionsThe US-Israel war against Iran began on December 9, 2022, resulting in the deaths of key figures in the Iranian government, including Ali Khamenei. Forty days later, Tehran and Washington agreed on a two-week ceasefire. Donald Trump, the US president, temporarily halted potential attacks on Iran and extended the ceasefire after receiving requests from Pakistani officials. Tensions between the two countries have escalated over control of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran blocking the vital international waterway since the start of the war, causing global economic repercussions. A military official in Israel stated that the country is preparing for a long-term military campaign against Iran. The war has also seen attacks from Houthi rebels in Yemen, with two missiles fired at Israel on Tuesday morning. The Israeli military has reported the completion of a large-scale attack on Iran's missile defense systems and the targeting of a petrochemical complex in the attack on a military base in Iran.
Read more »
Iran's New Equation Against Israel: Iran Creates a New Equation: Any Israeli Attack on Southern Beirut Can Lead to Iranian Missile Strikes on IsraelThe article discusses the new equation between Iran and Israel, with Iran threatening to launch missile strikes on Israel in response to any Israeli attack on the southern Beirut area. The analysis focuses on the potential impact of this equation on the negotiations between Iran and the US, as well as the current tensions between Israel and the US.
Read more »
Iran's Powerful Response to Israeli Aggression in BeirutThe news text discusses the growing skepticism and mistrust among the public following Iran's missile response to Israel's attack on the southern outskirts of Beirut. The analysis suggests that Iran has emerged stronger from the confrontation, with the equation shifting to the point where any Israeli attack on the southern region could be interpreted as a missile launch from Iran or Yemen.
Read more »
Taliban Forces Fire on Women Protesters in KabulTaliban forces have fired on women protesters in Kabul, resulting in at least two deaths and six injuries. The protests were sparked by allegations of unfairness and were held in response to a call from women protesting against what they called 'injustice.' The Taliban government has denied the allegations and claimed that the protesters were trying to disrupt public order.
Read more »
Iran's Response to Israeli Aggression: Unity in the Face of AggressionThe recent missile attacks by Iran on Israeli targets in Palestine have shown the strength and unity of the resistance front led by Iran. The attacks have demonstrated that Iran is not intimidated by threats from either the United States or the Israeli regime and is prepared to respond decisively to any aggression. The author highlights the importance of unity in the face of aggression and the need for the world to stand in solidarity with Iran in its struggle against the common enemy, the United States and Israel.
Read more »
American Forces Launch Strikes on Iran in Response to Apache DownedThe US military launched strikes on Iran in response to the downing of an American Apache helicopter by the Iranian military.
Read more »