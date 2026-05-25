Why European Businesses Don't Use AI Tools

A survey of European businesses reveals that a lack of technical expertise is the most significant barrier to using AI tools, with 10.51% of companies with 50-249 employees and 10.32% of larger companies with more than 250 employees citing a lack of technical expertise as a barrier. Privacy concerns and the lack of clarity around legal implications are also significant barriers, with 7.95% of medium-sized companies and 9.31% of larger companies expressing concerns about data breaches and privacy, and 7.51% of medium-sized companies and 8.12% of larger companies expressing concerns about the lack of clarity around legal implications.

چرا کسب‌وکارهای اروپایی از ابزارهای هوش مصنوعی استفاده نمی‌کنند – برای ادامه بحث‌های سیاسی، به‌ویژه در ارتباط با بسته قانون‌گذاری هوش مصنوعی (AI Omnibus)، بسته قانون‌گذاری دیجیتال (Digital Omnibus) و مذاکرات بر سر بودجه بعدی اتحادیه اروپا برای سال‌های ۲۰۲۸ تا ۲۰۳۲، بسیار راهگشا است.

معنادارترین نتیجه در میان شرکت‌های متوسط و بزرگ به کمبود تخصص فنی مربوط می‌شود. این عامل به‌عنوان مانعی برای استفاده از ابزارهای هوش مصنوعی از سوی ۱۰.۵۱ درصد از شرکت‌های با ۵۰ تا ۲۴۹ کارمند و ۱۰.۳۲ درصد از شرکت‌های بزرگ‌تر با بیش از ۲۵۰ کارمند ذکر شده است.

علاوه بر این، شرکت‌های اروپایی نسبت به حریم خصوصی و حفاظت از داده و نیز پیامدهای حقوقی نامشخص نگران هستند؛ ۷.۹۵ درصد از شرکت‌های متوسط و ۹.۳۱ درصد از شرکت‌های بزرگ نگرانی از نقض حفاظت از داده و حریم خصوصی را مطرح می‌کنند و ۷.۵۱ درصد از شرکت‌های متوسط و ۸.۱۲ درصد از شرکت‌های بزرگ به نبود شفافیت درباره پیامدهای حقوقی اشاره دارند. در مجموع، نتایج بسیار پراکنده است و نشان می‌دهد شرکت‌های اروپایی درک می‌کنند که ابزارهای هوش مصنوعی می‌تواند برای آن‌ها مفید باشد (تنها ۲.۰۹ درصد از شرکت‌های متوسط و ۱.۵۵ درصد از شرکت‌های بزرگ این ابزارها را برای کسب‌وکار خود) اما نمی‌توانند به‌روشنی بیان کنند اتحادیه اروپا چگونه می‌تواند به آن‌ها کمک کند.

نظرسنجی مشابهی که صرفا بر کسب‌وکارهای مبتنی بر داده و هوش مصنوعی متمرکز باشد برای طراحی چارچوب اقدامات قانون‌گذاری آینده و تعیین اولویت‌های چارچوب مالی چندساله بعدی اتحادیه اروپا بسیار مفید خواهد بود





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European Businesses AI Tools Technical Expertise Privacy Concerns Legal Implications

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