US-Iran Relations: A History of Broken Promises and Unfulfilled Expectations

The article provides an overview of the complex and often strained relationship between the United States and Iran, highlighting the recurring pattern of unfulfilled promises and expectations on both sides. It discusses the historical context, including the 1981 Algiers Accords, the Iran-Contra affair, and the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

بیایید کمی در تاریخ بچرخیم. در چهار دهه گذشته، ایالات متحده بارها در قبال ایران تعهد داده و سپس آن را نقض کرده است. این الگو نه تصادفی، بلکه ریشه‌ای ساختاری دارد و صرفا به خیر یا شر دولت‌های گوناگون بازنمی‌گردد.

نخستین نقض بزرگ به بیانیه الجزایر (۱۹۸۱) برمی‌گردد. آمریکا در آن سند رسمی متعهد شد از دخالت در امور داخلی ایران خودداری کرده و اموال بلوکه‌شده را آزاد کند؛ اما هیچ‌یک از این دو وعده را به‌طور کامل اجرا نکرد و زیرش زد. در همان سال‌ها و در دوره ریاست‌جمهوری جورج بوش (پدر)، ایران از مجرای سازمان ملل وارد مذاکره شد؛ در ازای کمک به آزادی گروگان‌های آمریکایی در لبنان، وعده آزادسازی دارایی‌های ایران داده شد.

گروگان‌ها آزاد شدند، اما دارایی‌های ایران همچنان بلوکه ماند. سال ۱۹۹۴، ایران قراردادی بزرگ با شرکت نفتی آمریکایی «کوناکو» امضا کرد؛ منطق تهران روشن بود: حضور سرمایه آمریکا در اقتصاد ایران می‌تواند منافع مشترک ایجاد کرده و تنش‌ها را کاهش دهد. اما دولت کلینتون نه‌تنها این قرارداد را لغو، بلکه سال بعد تحریم‌هایی گسترده علیه ایران وضع کرد.

پس از حملات ۱۱ سپتامبر، ایران در افغانستان همکاری اطلاعاتی و لجستیکی نزدیکی با آمریکا داشت؛ پاداش بوش (پسر) قراردادن ایران در کنار عراق وکره‌ شمالی در «محور شرارت» بود. پیشنهاد جامع مذاکراتی ایران در ۲۰۰۳ -که شامل به ‌رسمیت ‌شناختن بزرگ‌ترین متحد آمریکا در منطقه و شفاف‌سازی برنامه هسته‌ای می‌شد- بی‌پاسخ ماند. آمریکا دستی که از سمت ایران به سویش دراز شده بود، پس زد. تنها استثنای این دوره تاریخ، دوران باراک اوباما و توافق برجام است.

اوباما به تعهدات خود تقریبا پایبند بود و ایران نیز با تأیید آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی، به مفاد برجام عمل کرد. اما دونالد ترامپ در ۲۰۱۸ یک‌جانبه از توافق خارج شد و حاصل سال‌ها مذاکره را در یک لحظه فروپاشاند.

دلیل ساختاری این بی‌ثباتی آشکار است: برجام در نظام حقوقی داخلی آمریکا هیچ پشتوانه‌ای نداشت و هر دولت بعدی می‌توانست آن را کاغذپاره کند؛ چون در این ساختار نابرابر، آمریکا قدرت برتر و ایران بازیگر ضعیف‌تر است و طرف ضعیف توانایی الزام قدرت برتر به خوش‌عهدی را ندارد. تعهد و قول فقط وقتی است که دو طرف برابر باشند. با این حال، این روایت اگر یک‌طرفه بماند ناقص است.

ذهنیت بی‌اعتمادی به ایران در واشینگتن از هیچ به وجود نیامده است. اشغال سفارت آمریکا در تهران (۱۳۵۸)، و مواردی دیگر- این باور را در غرب تقویت کرده که حکومت ایران یک دولت به معنای متعارف، نیست. وقتی آمریکا چنین تصویری داشته باشد، قراردادهایش را نیز معتبر و دائمی تلقی نمی‌کند و نقض می‌کند. از سوی دیگر، در ایران از ابتدا واقعیتی را پذیرفته و دکترین سیاست خارجی بر آن بنا نهاده‌اند: آمریکا قصد تغییر رژیم در ایران را دارد.

مرور عملکرد ایالات متحده در منطقه -فارغ از اینکه کدام حزب در قدرت است- نشان می‌دهد این برداشت چندان بی‌پایه نیست. جمهوری اسلامی همواره به دنبال یک تضمین اساسی بوده است: توقف پروژه تغییر رژیم؛ و آمریکا هرگز زیر بار چنین تعهدی نرفته است. در نتیجه، رابطه با آمریکا برای نظام ایران، رابطه‌ای وجودی و بقاگرایانه است؛ رابطه با دشمنی که هدفش نابودی است.

چنین رابطه‌ای نمی‌تواند عادی و در چارچوب مجاری شناخته‌شده تعریف شود و اینجاست که گره کور آشکار می‌‌شود؛ آنچه آمریکا از ایران می‌خواهد -یعنی رفتار متناسب با خواست او در نظم بین‌المللی غرب‌محور- با ذات و زیربنای نظام مستقر در ایران تعارضی مستقیم دارد. نتیجه این تحلیل تلخ اما روشن است: این رویارویی پایانی ندارد مگر با شکست کامل یکی از دو طرف. هر توافقی که در این میان حاصل شود، در بهترین حالت آتش‌بسی موقت است، نه صلح. و جنگ





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Relations Algiers Accords Iran-Contra Affair 9/11 Attacks US-Iran Relationship Iranian Government Iranian Foreign Policy US Foreign Policy Iranian-US Relations Iranian-US Tensions Iranian-US Conflict

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