US, UK, Australia to Develop Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Cable Protection and Defense

The US, UK, and Australia have announced their intention to develop unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) as part of the trilateral military alliance, known as AUKUS. The primary goal of this initiative is to protect underwater cables and strengthen defense capabilities.
ایالات متحده، بریتانیا و استرالیا میگویند که قصد دارند در چارچوب پیمان نظامی سهجانبه خود، موسوم به آکوس، فناوری شناورهای هدایتپذیر (شهپاد) را توسعه دهند؛ هدف از این اقدام، محافظت از کابلهای زیرآبی و تقویت دفاعی عنوان شده است.
انتظار میرود که فناوری خودروی زیرآبی بدون سرنشین تا سال آینده آماده شود. هزینه کل این پروژه اعلام نشده است، اما جان هیلی، وزیر دفاع بریتانیا، گفت که این کشور ۲۰۱ میلیون دلار به این پروژه کمک خواهد کرد. وزرای دفاع آمریکا، بریتانیا و استرالیا این تصمیم را در اجلاس امنیتی مجمع شانگری-لا در سنگاپوراعلام کردند؛ در حالی که پیش از آن انتقادهایی در مورد پیشرفت کند پروژههای آکوس منتشر شده بود.
آقای هیلی با اذعان به این انتقادات گفت: «ما مدتی طولانی در آکوس، زیاد صحبت میکردیم و خیلی کم عمل میکردیم اما این وضعیت اکنون تغییر کرده است». بر اساس پیمان دفاعی آکوس که در سال ۲۰۲۱ آغاز شد، سه عضو پیمان، فناوری زیردریاییهای هستهای را توسعه میدهند و تخصصهای نظامی خود را به اشتراک میگذارند.
این پیمان عموما به عنوان اقدامی برای مقابله با حضور دریایی رو به رشد چین در اقیانوسهای هند و آرام دیده میشود و همینطور گامی در برابر تنش فزاینده در سرزمینهای مورد مناقشه این منطقه مانند دریای چین جنوبی. فناوری شهپاد اولین پروژه شاخص در چارچوب «ستون دوم آکوس» است، یعنی بخشی از پیمان که در آن کشورهای شریک با هم در زمینه «تواناییهای پیشرفته» در زمینههایی مانند موشکهای مافوق صوت دوربرد، رباتیک زیر دریا و هوش مصنوعی همکاری میکنند.
در بیانیه مشترک این سه کشور آمده است که در این پروژه جدید، سیستمهای شهپاد و تجهیزات همراه آن بهگونهای توسعه داده خواهد شد که این وسیله بدون سرنشین بتواند از زیرساختهای موجود در بستر دریا محافظت کند، حمله انجام دهد، عملیات نظارت و شناسایی و همچنین عملیات لجستیکی انجام دهد. همچنین حسگرها و سیستمهای تسلیحاتی برای فناوری شهپاد توسعه داده میشوند تا فناوری پیشرفته «به سرعت برای نبرد در اختیار نیروها» قرار بگیرد.
این اعلامیه یک ماه پس از آن منتشر شد که آقای هیلی، روسیه را به انجام عملیات مخفیانه در اطراف کابلها و خطوط لوله در آبهای شمال بریتانیا متهم کرد. مسکو این اتهامات را رد کرده است. در ماه دسامبر، بریتانیا و نروژ بهمنظور محافظت از کابلهای زیر دریا، قراردادی را برای ردیابی زیردریاییهای روسی در اقیانوس اطلس شمالی امضا کردند.
شبکه ارتباطی بریتانیا بر پایه ۶۰ کابل زیر دریا استوار است که مقامات این کشور میگویند به طور فزایندهای از سوی روسیه تهدید میشود؛ در چند سال گذشته تعداد کشتیهای روسی که در آبهای بریتانیا مشاهده شدهاند، ۳۰ درصد افزایش یافته است. همچنین گمان میرود که کشتیهای چینی به کابلهای زیر دریا در آبهای اطراف تایوان و در قلمرو سوئد آسیب رسانده باشند
AUKUS Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (Uuvs) Cable Protection Defense Capabilities China Russia US-UK-Australia Alliance
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
US Officials Confirm Initial US-Iran Deal for Nuclear Talks and CeasefireUS officials have confirmed a preliminary agreement between the US and Iran for extending the ceasefire and resuming nuclear talks. The agreement was reached after 60 days of negotiations, but the confirmation is still pending from President Trump.
Read more »
Iranian Claims of Shooting Down US Drone in Gulf of OmanIranian media reported the downing of an American drone in the Gulf of Oman, but a US official denied the claim. Meanwhile, Iran reported the launch of missiles and the tracking of a US drone in the region.
Read more »
New York City Mayor Condemns US-Israel Aggression Against Iran, Calls for End to WarZehra Mamedani, the mayor of New York City, strongly condemned the ongoing military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran and called for an end to the war. Mamedani highlighted the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians outside Iran and the families of Iranian immigrants in the US.
Read more »
Iran and US reach 'initial' agreement on extending ceasefire and lifting maritime restrictions in Strait of HormuzAccording to sources, Iran and the US have reached an 'initial' agreement on extending the ceasefire and lifting maritime restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. However, Donald Trump, the US president, has not yet confirmed the agreement, and the Iranian state media has stated that the final agreement has not been reached.
Read more »
Iranian Ambassador Says US Visa Issue Hinders Iran's Participation in World CupThe Iranian Ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Panesar, has expressed concerns about the US visa issue for the World Cup, stating that Iran cannot participate in the tournament under the current circumstances. The US has been accused of violating FIFA regulations by not issuing visas for the Iranian team in time for their pre-World Cup camp in Arizona. This has led to criticism from media outlets and calls for the US to reconsider its stance.
Read more »
م origenahِ ۶۰ درصدی ایران پس از جنگ ۱۲ روزه: گمشده در میان تلافیهای سیاسی و نظامیNews text about the status of Iran's 60% enriched uranium stockpile following the 12-day war, the dispute with the US over its elimination, and the mystery surrounding its location after attacks on nuclear sites and IAEA access suspension.
Read more »