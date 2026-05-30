US, UK, Australia to Develop Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Cable Protection and Defense

The US, UK, and Australia have announced their intention to develop unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) as part of the trilateral military alliance, known as AUKUS. The primary goal of this initiative is to protect underwater cables and strengthen defense capabilities.

ایالات متحده، بریتانیا و استرالیا می‌گویند که قصد دارند در چارچوب پیمان نظامی سه‌جانبه خود، موسوم به آکوس، فناوری شناور‌های هدایت‌پذیر (شهپاد) را توسعه دهند؛ هدف از این اقدام، محافظت از کابل‌های زیرآبی و تقویت دفاعی عنوان شده است.

انتظار می‌رود که فناوری خودروی زیرآبی بدون سرنشین تا سال آینده آماده شود. هزینه کل این پروژه اعلام نشده است، اما جان هیلی، وزیر دفاع بریتانیا، گفت که این کشور ۲۰۱ میلیون دلار به این پروژه کمک خواهد کرد. وزرای دفاع آمریکا، بریتانیا و استرالیا این تصمیم را در اجلاس امنیتی مجمع شانگری-لا در سنگاپوراعلام کردند؛ در حالی که پیش از آن انتقادهایی در مورد پیشرفت کند پروژه‌های آکوس منتشر شده بود.

آقای هیلی با اذعان به این انتقادات گفت: «ما مدتی طولانی در آکوس، زیاد صحبت می‌کردیم و خیلی کم عمل می‌کردیم اما این وضعیت اکنون تغییر کرده است». بر اساس پیمان دفاعی آکوس که در سال ۲۰۲۱ آغاز شد، سه عضو پیمان، فناوری زیردریایی‌های هسته‌ای را توسعه می‌دهند و تخصص‌های نظامی خود را به اشتراک می‌گذارند.

این پیمان عموما به عنوان اقدامی برای مقابله با حضور دریایی رو به رشد چین در اقیانوس‌های هند و آرام دیده می‌شود و همینطور گامی در برابر تنش فزاینده در سرزمین‌های مورد مناقشه این منطقه مانند دریای چین جنوبی. فناوری شهپاد اولین پروژه شاخص در چارچوب «ستون دوم آکوس» است، یعنی بخشی از پیمان که در آن کشورهای شریک با هم در زمینه «توانایی‌های پیشرفته» در زمینه‌هایی مانند موشک‌های مافوق صوت دوربرد، رباتیک زیر دریا و هوش مصنوعی همکاری می‌کنند.

در بیانیه مشترک این سه کشور آمده است که در این پروژه جدید، سیستم‌های شهپاد و تجهیزات همراه آن به‌گونه‌ای توسعه داده خواهد شد که این وسیله بدون سرنشین بتواند از زیرساخت‌های موجود در بستر دریا محافظت کند، حمله انجام دهد، عملیات نظارت و شناسایی و همچنین عملیات لجستیکی انجام دهد. همچنین حس‌گرها و سیستم‌های تسلیحاتی برای فناوری شهپاد توسعه داده می‌شوند تا فناوری پیشرفته «به سرعت برای نبرد در اختیار نیروها» قرار بگیرد.

این اعلامیه یک ماه پس از آن منتشر شد که آقای هیلی، روسیه را به انجام عملیات مخفیانه در اطراف کابل‌ها و خطوط لوله در آب‌های شمال بریتانیا متهم کرد. مسکو این اتهامات را رد کرده است. در ماه دسامبر، بریتانیا و نروژ به‌منظور محافظت از کابل‌های زیر دریا، قراردادی را برای ردیابی زیردریایی‌های روسی در اقیانوس اطلس شمالی امضا کردند.

شبکه ارتباطی بریتانیا بر پایه ۶۰ کابل زیر دریا استوار است که مقامات این کشور می‌گویند به طور فزاینده‌ای از سوی روسیه تهدید می‌شود؛ در چند سال گذشته تعداد کشتی‌های روسی که در آب‌های بریتانیا مشاهده شده‌اند، ۳۰ درصد افزایش یافته است. همچنین گمان می‌رود که کشتی‌های چینی به کابل‌های زیر دریا در آب‌های اطراف تایوان و در قلمرو سوئد آسیب رسانده باشند





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AUKUS Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (Uuvs) Cable Protection Defense Capabilities China Russia US-UK-Australia Alliance

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