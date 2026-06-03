US, Lebanon, Israel Reach Agreement on Ceasefire and Security Framework

The United States, Lebanon, and Israel have reached an agreement on a ceasefire and a security framework, with a focus on disarmament of Hezbollah, withdrawal of the group from the south of Lebanon, and negotiations for a comprehensive peace and security agreement.

آمریکا، لبنان و اسرائیل پس از دو روز مذاکره در یک نشست سه‌جانبه اعلام کردند که بر سر اجرای آتش‌بس و ایجاد مناطق تحت کنترل انحصاری ارتش لبنان به توافق رسیده‌اند.

در بیانیه مشترک طرف‌ها، خلع سلاح حزب‌الله، خروج نیروهای این گروه از جنوب رود لیتانی و ادامه مذاکرات برای دستیابی به یک توافق جامع صلح و امنیت مورد تاکید قرار گرفته است. ایالات متحده چهارشنبه ۱۳ خرداد با انتشار بیانیه‌ای مشترک با لبنان و اسرائیل اعلام کرد چهارمین نشست عالی‌رتبه سه‌جانبه میان نمایندگان دو کشور در روزهای دوم و سوم ژوئن برگزار شده و به توافقی برای اجرای آتش‌بس منجر شده است.

بر اساس این بیانیه، اجرای آتش‌بس به توقف کامل حملات حزب‌الله و خروج تمامی نیروهای این گروه از منطقه جنوب رود لیتانی مشروط شده است. طرفین همچنین توافق کرده‌اند با میانجیگری آمریکا روند ایجاد «مناطق آزمایشی» را به سرعت آغاز کنند؛ مناطقی که در آنها ارتش لبنان کنترل کامل امنیتی و اداری را در اختیار خواهد داشت و هیچ گروه مسلح غیردولتی اجازه فعالیت نخواهد داشت.

در این بیانیه مشترک تاکید شده است که این اقدامات می‌تواند راه را برای دستیابی به یک توافق جامع صلح و امنیت میان لبنان و اسرائیل هموار کند. سه طرف همچنین اعلام کردند که آینده روابط لبنان و اسرائیل باید تنها توسط دولت‌های حاکم دو کشور تعیین شود و هرگونه تلاش از سوی دولت‌ها یا بازیگران غیردولتی برای تاثیرگذاری بر آینده لبنان را رد کردند؛ عبارتی که به‌طور ضمنی متوجه نقش حزب‌الله و حامیان منطقه‌ای آن تلقی می‌شود.

اسرائیل و لبنان در این بیانیه تاکید کردند که «قصد خصمانه‌ای» نسبت به یکدیگر ندارند و متعهد شدند مذاکرات مستقیم را برای اعتمادسازی، حل اختلافات باقی‌مانده و حرکت به سمت یک توافق فراگیر ادامه دهند. بخش مهم دیگری از مذاکرات به تدوین یک چارچوب امنیتی مشترک اختصاص داشت؛ چارچوبی که بر پایه گفت‌وگوهای انجام‌شده در پنتاگون در ۲۹ مه شکل گرفته و هدف آن تضمین پایدار حاکمیت، امنیت و تمامیت ارضی لبنان و اسرائیل عنوان شده است.

در این چارچوب، خلع سلاح گروه‌های مسلح غیردولتی و جلوگیری از بازسازی و احیای آنها به عنوان یکی از اهداف اصلی مطرح شده است. در یکی از صریح‌ترین بخش‌های بیانیه، آمریکا، لبنان و اسرائیل حملات جمهوری اسلامی به کشورهای منطقه و آنچه «اقدامات بی‌ثبات‌کننده تهران در خاورمیانه» خوانده شده را محکوم کردند. در این بخش از حمایت حکومت ایران از نیروهای نیابتی و سایر اقدامات تهاجمی به عنوان عوامل تهدیدکننده ثبات منطقه نام برده شده است.

واشینگتن همچنین تاکید کرد که هرگونه توافق برای پایان درگیری‌ها باید مستقیماً میان دولت‌های لبنان و اسرائیل و با میانجیگری آمریکا حاصل شود و از طریق هیچ کانال یا روند موازی دیگری دنبال نخواهد شد. آمریکا در عین حال بر ادامه حمایت از ارتش لبنان برای گسترش کنترل دولت بر سراسر خاک این کشور تاکید کرد.

در بیانیه به اظهارات دوم ژوئن مارکو روبیو، وزیر خارجه آمریکا، اشاره شده که گفته بود: «حزب‌الله تنها دشمن اسرائیل و آمریکا نیست، بلکه دشمن لبنان نیز هست. » اسرائیل نیز در این بیانیه اعلام کرد که امنیت و حفظ تمامیت ارضی این کشور تنها از طریق خلع سلاح حزب‌الله و برچیدن زیرساخت‌های نظامی آن در سراسر لبنان امکان‌پذیر است. مقام‌های اسرائیلی همچنین بر اهمیت مذاکرات مستقیم تحت رهبری آمریکا برای دستیابی به صلح پایدار تاکید کردند.

در مقابل، دولت لبنان بر ضرورت احترام متقابل به مرزهای بین‌المللی، اجرای کامل توافق توقف درگیری‌ها و حفظ تمامیت ارضی و حاکمیت ملی تاکید کرد و متعهد شد با کمک آمریکا توانایی ارتش لبنان را برای اعمال کنترل مؤثر در سراسر کشور افزایش دهد. طبق این بیانیه، مذاکرات سیاسی و امنیتی میان دو طرف در هفته منتهی به ۲۲ ژوئن از سر گرفته خواهد شد و ایالات متحده نیز تا آن زمان به تسهیل ارتباطات و میانجیگری میان لبنان و اسرائیل ادامه خواهد داد.

این بیانیه یکی از صریح‌ترین مواضع مشترک آمریکا، لبنان و اسرائیل درباره آینده حزب‌الله و ساختار امنیتی لبنان در سال‌های اخیر به شمار می‌رود و نشان می‌دهد که خلع سلاح این گروه و گسترش کنترل ارتش لبنان به جنوب کشور به محور اصلی مذاکرات پس از جنگ تبدیل شده است. مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا چهارشنبه ۱۳ خرداد با تصویب قطعنامه‌ای، اختیارات رییس‌جمهوری این کشور، برای ادامه عملیات نظامی علیه ایران بدون مجوز کنگره را محدود کرد.

این طرح با ۲۱۵ رای موافق در برابر ۲۰۸ رای مخالف به تصویب رسید و چهار نماینده جمهوری‌خواه نیز به دموکرات‌ها پیوستند تا از آن حمایت کنند. بر اساس این قطعنامه، رییس‌جمهوری موظف است نیروهای مسلح آمریکا را از هرگونه درگیری نظامی با ایران خارج کند، مگر آنکه کنگره به‌طور مشخص مجوز داده باشد یا اقدام نظامی برای دفاع از آمریکا، متحدان یا شرکای این کشور در برابر یک «حمله قریب‌الوقوع» ضروری باشد





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Security Framework Disarmament Of Hezbollah Withdrawal Of The Group From The South Of Leba Negotiations For A Comprehensive Peace And Sec Iran Attacks On Countries In The Region Actions Destabilizing Tehran In The Middle Eas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Republic of Iran's Inability to Control Inflation and Prices: Security Measures with the Formation of a 'Command Center for Inspections'The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is facing difficulties in controlling inflation and prices, and is preparing for a large-scale attack on the market units and businesses, as well as the seizure of food and commodity warehouses, under the pretext of 'countering speculation and hoarding'. The Minister of Justice and several members of the Iranian Parliament have announced the formation of a 'Command Center for Inspections' and the use of the forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Basij, and retired military and security personnel for inspections and monitoring of markets.

Read more »

US, Iran Both Seek to Resume War, Tensions Mount in GulfThe United States and Iran have both shown they are willing to restart a war that has been on hold since the ceasefire on April 8. Neither side has allowed for a continuous exchange of military attacks between them, and the US continues to deploy powerful naval and air forces to be able to target Iran. It can be assumed that the Iranian government has kept its forces on high alert and will use the ceasefire to reorganize and repair the damage caused by the US and Israel. The military tension in the Gulf and its surroundings poses a clear risk of miscalculation and misunderstanding for both sides. The US aims to show that it is close to Iran and can cause significant damage, putting pressure on the Iranian government to give in. The Iranians remind the US that their determination to resist has not diminished and that, if necessary, they will target US bases and infrastructure in the Arab countries of the Gulf region.

Read more »

Tension in US-Iran Talks: Exchange of Messages Between Tehran and Washington SuspendedThe news text discusses the suspension of the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States, with a source claiming that the last message from Iran to the US was related to Lebanon and was widely reported. The source also mentions the lack of active communication between the two sides and the potential impact of Israeli actions and regional tensions on the negotiations.

Read more »

Canada seeks to extend USMCA trade deal for 16 years, Trump calls it 51st stateCanada has sent a letter to the US and Mexican representatives, urging them to extend the USMCA trade deal for another 16 years. Meanwhile, President Trump has once again suggested that Canada could become the 51st state of the US.

Read more »

امضای تفاهم‌نامه همکاری بانک صادرات و صندوق بازنشستگی برای اعطای تسهیلات به بازنشسته‌هابا امضای تفاهم‌نامه همکاری بین بانک صادرات ایران و صندوق بازنشستگی کشوری، اعطای 360 هزار فقره تسهیلات به اقشار بازنشسته وارد فاز اجرایی شد. this agreement aims to honor retirees and enhance their financial capabilities. The ceremony was held with the presence of executives from both organizations, emphasizing the social responsibility of banks in serving retirees. The CEO of the Retirement Fund highlighted the long-standing cooperation between the two entities, noting that it goes beyond financial matters to a compassionate partnership aimed at alleviating the concerns of retirees.

Read more »

Donald Trump Criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu, Maintains Strong Ties Amid Lebanon TensionsDonald Trump, the US President, confirmed reports of a heated conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the ongoing military operations in Lebanon. Despite expressing dissatisfaction with the continuation of the conflict, Trump emphasized the high level of relations and cooperation between Washington and Tel Aviv. He also addressed the possibility of a prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the potential impact on the upcoming midterm elections.

Read more »