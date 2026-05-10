Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, U.S. and EU security officials are issuing warnings about potential threats to global shipping and infrastructure from Iran.

همهاو افزود: 'وقتی سفره مردم کوچک‌تر، ارزان‌تر و بی‌کیفیت‌تر می‌شود، نسلی شکل می‌گیرد که با مشکلات سلامت روبه‌رو خواهد بود و این موضوع تهدیدی جدی برای آینده ایران به شمار می‌رود.

' امانوئل مکرون، رییس‌جمهور فرانسه، در واکنش به هشدار تهران علیه ناوهای جنگی فرانسه و بریتانیا گفت: 'هیچ مسئله‌ای درباره استقرار مطرح نیست. ' قبل‌تر کاظم غریب‌آبادی، معاون وزیر امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی، در پیامی در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس با انتقاد از اعزام ناوهای نظامی فرانسه و بریتانیا به منطقه گفت تامین امنیت تنگه هرمز صرفا در اختیار جمهوری اسلامی است.

او افزود که تنگه هرمز 'ملک مشاع قدرت‌های فرامنطقه‌ای' نیست و هرگونه حضور نظامی برای همراهی با 'اقدامات آمریکا' در این آبراه با 'پاسخ قاطع و فوری' روبه‌رو خواهد شد. عملیات تجارت دریایی بریتانیا اعلام کرد در ۱۹ و ۲۰ اردیبهشت چند 'گزارش امنیتی' از منطقه دریای سرخ و خلیج عدن دریافت شده است. بر اساس این گزارش، در مسیرهای نزدیک به دریای سرخ ریسک امنیتی وجود دارد و به کشتی‌ها توصیه شده است نهایت احتیاط را رعایت کنند.

ابوالفضل اقبالی، از طراحان قانون عفاف و حجاب، در تلویزیون جمهوری اسلامی گفت: 'اتاق فرمان دشمن، موساد است. همان‌جایی حمله نظامی را تصویب می‌کند، تحریم اقتصادی را سازمان می‌دهد و زیرساخت را می‌زند.

'کاظم غریب‌آبادی، معاون وزیر امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی، در پیامی در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس با انتقاد از اعزام ناوهای نظامی فرانسه و بریتانیا به منطقه گفت تامین امنیت تنگه هرمز صرفا در اختیار جمهوری اسلامی است. او افزود که تنگه هرمز 'ملک مشاع قدرت‌های فرامنطقه‌ای' نیست و هرگونه حضور نظامی برای همراهی با 'اقدامات آمریکا' در این آبراه با 'پاسخ قاطع و فوری' روبه‌رو خواهد شد.

وزارت امور خارجه اردن یکشنبه با انتشار بیانیه‌ای حمله با پهپاد به کویت را محکوم کرد و آن را 'نقض آشکار قوانین بین‌المللی و منشور سازمان ملل' و 'تجاوز به حاکمیت کویت' دانست. ویژه کاری: گروه‌هایی مانند حماس، حزب‌الله، القاعده و داعش می‌توانند تهدیدی برای این مسابقات باشند. گزارش‌هایی از بستن پهپادی پایگاه نیروی پدافند هوایی ژنرال خشنیر سیرکاب، از جمله چند فروند صابر، به دست دولت آمریکا رسیده است.

دولت آمریکا ۶۲۵ میلیون دلار برای تامین امنیت جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ اختصاص داده و نهادهایی مانند اف‌بی‌آی، سرویس مخفی آمریکا و آژانس مدیریت بحران فدرال برای حفاظت از مسابقات هماهنگ شده‌اند. بیل راثبرن، مدیر پیشین امنیت المپیک ۱۹۸۴ لس‌آنجلس و المپیک ۱۹۹۶ آتلانتا، به نیویورک‌پست گفت که احتمال می‌دهد 'هسته‌های خفته' وابسته به جمهوری اسلامی در جریان مسابقات جام جهانی فوتبال ۲۰۲۶ در آمریکا فعال شوند.

او گفت: 'تقریبا مطمئن هستم که هسته‌های خفته ایرانی یا نیروهای نیابتی آنها وجود دارند و جام جهانی می‌تواند فرصتی بزرگ برای حمله باشد.

' کریس سوکر، مقام پیشین اف‌بی‌آی و مسئول امنیت المپیک زمستانی ۲۰۰۲ سالت‌لیک‌سیتی، گفت تنش‌های خاورمیانه و حضور تیم‌ها و هواداران کشورهای مختلف، خطر حملات احتمالی را افزایش داده است. او افزود گروه‌هایی مانند حماس، حزب‌الله، القاعده و داعش می‌توانند تهدیدی برای این مسابقات باشند. دولت آمریکا ۶۲۵ میلیون دلار برای تامین امنیت جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ اختصاص داده و نهادهایی مانند اف‌بی‌آی، سرویس مخفی آمریکا و آژانس مدیریت بحران فدرال برای حفاظت از مسابقات هماهنگ شده‌اند.

به گزارش نیویورک‌پست، در حال حاضر بیش از ۲۰ کشتی جنگی متعلق به ایالات متحده آمریکا در حال اجرای عملیات در این منطقه هستند





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