US Sanctions Iran's 'Nadir Management of the Strait of Hormuz' Amid Tensions Over Waterway Control and Passage Fees

The US Treasury Department has designated the 'Nadir Management of the Strait of Hormuz' as a target of sanctions, following escalating tensions over the control of the strategic waterway and the collection of passage fees. The newly established entity, responsible for coordinating, issuing permits, and regulating traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, was set up by Iran to enhance its control over maritime traffic. The move comes after Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican, sent a letter to Scott Bennett, the Treasury Secretary, targeting entities responsible for the payment of passage fees through the Strait of Hormuz, including Nadir Management. Senator Cotton also called for the sanctioning of any foreign company that pays or facilitates the payment of passage fees to Iran or facilitates the processing of such payments.

وزارت خزانه‌داری آمریکا اعلام کرد «نهاد مدیریت آبراه خلیج فارس» را که جمهوری اسلامی برای مدیریت عبور کشتی‌ها از تنگه هرمز ایجاد کرده، در فهرست تحریم‌های خود قرار داده است؛ اقدامی که در ادامه تنش‌ها بر سر کنترل این آبراه راهبردی و دریافت عوارض عبور کشتی‌ها انجام می‌شود.

این نهاد که به‌تازگی از سوی جمهوری اسلامی تاسیس شده، مسئول هماهنگی، صدور مجوز عبور و تعیین مقررات تردد کشتی‌ها در تنگه هرمز معرفی شده و تهران در هفته‌های اخیر تلاش کرده از طریق آن کنترل بیشتری بر عبور و مرور دریایی اعمال کند. تحریم این نهاد پس از آن اعلام شد که تام کاتن، سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکا، دوم خرداد در نامه‌ای به اسکات بسنت، وزیر خزانه‌داری،علیه نهادهای مسئول دریافت هزینه عبور از تنگه هرمز، از جمله «نهاد مدیریت آبراه خلیج فارس» مرتبط با سپاه پاسداران، شده بود.

کاتن همچنین خواستار تحریم هر شرکت خارجی شد که هزینه‌های عبور از تنگه هرمز را به جمهوری اسلامی پرداخت می‌کند یا در پردازش و تسهیل این پرداخت‌ها نقش دارد. او تاکید کرده بود آمریکا باید «همه بازیگرانی را که جمهوری اسلامی را توانمند می‌کنند» پاسخگو کند و از طرحی قانونی برای حمایت از این اقدامات خبر داده بود. درباره تنگه هرمز گفته بود این آبراه «برای همه باز خواهد بود» و «هیچ‌کس آن را کنترل نخواهد کرد».

او تاکید کرده بود آمریکا بر این مسیر آبی «نظارت» خواهد داشت و از آن مراقبت خواهد کرد، اما این آب‌ها «بین‌المللی» هستند. ترامپ گفته بود جمهوری اسلامی «دوست دارد» تنگه هرمز را کنترل کند، اما چنین چیزی رخ نخواهد داد و این موضوع بخشی از مذاکرات جاری است.

حساب رسمی نهاد مدیریت آبراه خلیج فارس ۳۱ اردیبهشت اعلام کرده بود جمهوری اسلامی محدوده نظارتی مدیریت تنگه هرمز را مشخص کرده و تردد در این محدوده تنها با هماهنگی و دریافت مجوز از این نهاد امکان‌پذیر است. بر اساس اعلام این نهاد، محدوده نظارتی از «خط اتصال کوه مبارک در ایران و جنوب فجیره در امارات» در شرق تنگه تا «خط اتصال انتهای جزیره قشم و ام‌القوین» در غرب تنگه را شامل می‌شود و عبور بدون مجوز در این محدوده «غیرقانونی» تلقی خواهد شد.

براساس گزارش‌ها، این نهاد در ۱۵ اردیبهشت و در جریان بحران تنگه هرمز تاسیس و خبرش در ۲۸ اردیبهشت از سوی شورای عالی امنیت ملی جمهوری اسلامی اعلام شد. مقام‌های جمهوری اسلامی اعلام کرده‌اند هدف از ایجاد آن، ساماندهی عبور کشتی‌ها و هماهنگی مستقیم با سپاه پاسداران به عنوان «مسئول امنیت تنگه» است.

جمهوری اسلامی در ماه مارس نیز اعلام کرده بود کشتی‌ها برای عبور ایمن از تنگه هرمز باید هزینه پرداخت کنند؛ تصمیمی که به گفته رسانه‌ها در ایران «باعث سوءاستفاده برخی شبکه‌های کلاهبرداری و فروش اسناد جعلی ترانزیت» شده بود. دفتر کنترل دارایی‌های خارجی وزارت خزانه‌داری آمریکا (OFAC) اول مه هشدار داده بود هرگونه پرداخت به حکومت ایران برای عبور از تنگه هرمز، چه از سوی اشخاص آمریکایی و چه غیرآمریکایی، می‌تواند افراد و شرکت‌ها را در معرض تحریم قرار دهد.

این هشدار شامل پرداخت نقدی، ارز دیجیتال، انتقال غیرنقدی و حتی کمک‌های خیریه به نهادهای مرتبط با جمهوری اسلامی می‌شود. تحلیلگران صنعت کشتیرانی نیز هشدار داده‌اند که پیروی از روند صدور مجوز نهاد مدیریت آبراه خلیج فارس و پرداخت هزینه‌های ترانزیت، می‌تواند شرکت‌های کشتیرانی را در معرض تحریم‌های آمریکا قرار دهد.

ریچارد مید، تحلیلگر شرکت اطلاعات دریایی لویدز، به سی‌ان‌ان گفته بود به نظر می‌رسد این سیستم جدید برای «رسمی‌کردن اختیارات ایران بر ترانزیت از طریق تنگه هرمز» طراحی شده است. در حالی که گزارش‌ها از شنیده شدن صدای چند انفجار و فعال شدن پدافند هوایی در اطراف بندرعباس حکایت دارد، مقام‌های آمریکایی اعلام کردند نیروهای ایالات متحده در واکنش به آنچه «تهدید علیه نیروهای آمریکایی و تردد تجاری در تنگه هرمز» توصیف شده، چند هدف مرتبط با پهپادهای جمهوری اسلامی را هدف قرار داده‌اند.

یک مقام آمریکایی در گفت‌وگو با سی‌بی‌اس این عملیات را «دفاعی» توصیف کرد و گفت حمله علیه یک سایت نظامی انجام شده که تهدیدی برای نیروهای آمریکایی و مسیرهای تجاری در تنگه هرمز بوده است. او در عین حال تاکید کرد آتش‌بس میان حکومت ایران و آمریکا همچنان برقرار است. رویترز نیز به نقل از یک مقام آمریکایی گزارش داد ارتش ایالات متحده چند عملیات علیه سایت‌های نظامی و پهپادهای ایران انجام داده است.

این مقام گفت نیروهای آمریکایی چند پهپاد ایرانی را که تهدیدی برای نیروهای آمریکایی و ترافیک دریایی تجاری محسوب می‌شدند، رهگیری و سرنگون کرده‌اند. همزمان، اکسیوس به نقل از یک مقام ارشد آمریکایی نوشت جمهوری اسلامی چهار پهپاد انتحاری را به سمت یک کشتی تجاری آمریکایی پرتاب کرده بود، اما ارتش آمریکا این پهپادها را ساقط و یک سکوی دیگر پرتاب پهپاد ایران را نیز پیش از شلیک هدف قرار داده است.

آسوشیتدپرس نیز به نقل از مقام‌های آمریکایی گزارش داد نیروهای سنتکام یک ایستگاه کنترل زمینی پهپادها در بندرعباس را هدف قرار داده‌اند؛ مرکزی که به گفته این مقام‌ها در آستانه پرتاب پنجمین پهپاد بوده است. این تحولات پس از آن رخ داد که رسانه‌های ایران بامداد پنجشنبه هفتم خرداد از شنیده شدن صدای سه انفجار در شرق بندرعباس خبر دادند. گزارش‌ها حاکی بود پدافند هوایی برای چند دقیقه فعال شده و مقام‌های محلی در حال بررسی منشا صداها هستند.

با این حال، خبرنگار صداوسیمای جمهوری اسلامی در ارتباط زنده اعلام کرده بود با وجود شنیده شدن صداها، «نشانه‌ای از انفجار» در بندرعباس مشاهده نشده و هیچ مقام رسمی نیز منشا این صداها را تایید نکرده است





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Iran US Tanker Passage Fees Tension Sanctions Nadir Management Of The Strait Of Hormuz Strait Of Hormuz Iranian Navy Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Iranian Air Force Iranian Army Iranian Navy Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Iranian Air Force Iranian Army Iranian Navy Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Iranian Air Force Iranian Army Iranian Navy Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Iranian Air Force Iranian Army

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