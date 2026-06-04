US Secretary of State Mark Antony Rubio Condemns Chinese Government's Suppression of Tiananmen Square Protests

US Secretary of State Mark Antony Rubio has condemned the Chinese government's suppression of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, marking the 37th anniversary of the event. Rubio emphasized that no amount of censorship can erase the past and that the rights of those who sacrificed their lives for freedom and democracy should be upheld.

مارکو روبیو در سالگرد کشتار «تیان‌آن‌من» در چین: سانسور نمی‌تواند گذشته را پاک کندوزیر امور خارجه آمریکا در سی‌وهفتمین سالگرد سرکوب خونین اعتراضات میدان تیان‌آن‌من در چین، با گرامی‌داشت یاد قربانیان این رویداد، گفت سرانجام حقانیت کسانی که جان‌شان را برای آزادی بیان و تجمع مسالمت‌آمیز فدا کردند، ثابت خواهد شد.

مارکو روبیو، وزیر امور خارجه آمریکا، در بیانیه‌ای به مناسبت سی‌وهفتمین سالگرد کشتار میدان تیان‌آن‌من گفت جهان در چهارم ژوئن یاد هزاران معترض مسالمت‌جویی را که به دستور حزب کمونیست چین، هدف حمله نیروهای نظامی آن کشور قرار گرفتند، گرامی می‌دارد. به گفته آقای روبیو دانشجویان، کارگران، و دیگر شهروندان چینی که در جریان این سرکوب جان خود را از دست دادند، برای «استفاده از حقوق طبیعی خود»، درخواست اصلاحات دموکراتیک و پاسخگویی در برابر فساد گرد هم آمده بودند.

در ادامه بیانیه وزیر امور خارجه آمریکا آمده است: «ما زندگی آنان را به یاد می‌آوریم و میراث‌شان را گرامی می‌داریم. » او با اشاره به تلاش حکومت چین برای سانسور و حذف روایت‌های مربوط به این رویداد گفت: «هیچ میزان از سانسور نمی‌تواند گذشته را پاک کرد. » روبیو همچنین تأکید کرد سرانجام روزی حقانیت کسانی که برای دفاع از حقوق سلب‌ناپذیر خود، از جمله آزادی بیان و تجمع مسالمت‌آمیز، قربانی شدند، ثابت خواهد شد.

نیروهای ارتش چین در چهارم ژوئن ۱۹۸۹ (۱۴ خرداد ۱۳۶۸) با یورش به معترضان عمدتاً دانشجو در میدان تیان‌آن‌من پکن و اطراف آن، تجمعات گسترده‌ای را که با درخواست اصلاحات سیاسی، آزادی‌های مدنی، و مقابله با فساد برگزار شده بود، به شدت سرکوب کردند. شمار دقیق کشته‌شدگان این واقعه همچنان مشخص نیست و دولت چین انتشار اطلاعات درباره آن را به‌شدت محدود می‌کند





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China Tiananmen Square Protests Human Rights Freedom Of Speech Democracy Censorship Mark Antony Rubio US Secretary Of State

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