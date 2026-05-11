This article brings you the latest news from around the world, including a response from US Senator Mark Kirk, the return of NATO troops to the Balkans, protests by activists in Spain, and more...

سناتور مارک کلی در پاسخ به اتهامات پیت هگست،‌ وزیر جنگ آمریکا، در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس، به سخنان او در نشست عمومی هفته گذشته مجلس سنا اشاره کرد که گفته بود ترمیم برخی از کلی نوشت:‘این جنگ هزینه سنگینی دارد و شما و رییس‌جمهور هنوز برای مردم آمریکا توضیح نداده‌اید که هدف چیست.

’ بر اساس داده‌های شرکت کپلر، دو نفتکش پس از خاموش کردن سیستم‌های ردیابی خود با عبور از تنگه هرمز، این منطقه را ترک کردند. خاموش شدن دستگاه‌های موقعیت‌یاب باعث شد مسیر حرکت این نفتکش‌ها به طور دقیق قابل رصد نباشد. وزارت خارجه کانادا حملات اخیر پهپادی در سراسر خلیج فارس، از جمله هدف قرار دادن یک کشتی تجاری در آب‌های سرزمینی قطر را محکوم کرد





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Senator Mark Kirk NATO Troops Activist Protests In Spain Latest News

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Iranian Protests in Spain and US, Video Shows No War in 47 YearsVideos show that a group of Iranians living in Spain gathered in Madrid on Monday to support the call by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and held a rally against the execution of death sentences by the government. The videos also show that Iranians living in the US gathered in cities like Dallas and San Francisco on Monday in response to the call by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi against the Islamic Republic. Bloomberg reported on this matter, stating that this is the first official acknowledgment from Seoul that the incident occurred due to an attack.

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