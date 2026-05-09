US President Tries to Negotiate 3-Day Truce in Ukraine Conflict, Russian Leaders Congratulate Them

US President Joe Biden says he has successfully pressured Russia and Ukraine to agree on a three-day ceasefire, with each side to exchange 1,000 prisoners. The ceasefire involves a halt to all fighting and prisoner exchange, and has been negotiated directly by Biden.

در جریان آتش‌بس سه‌روزه قرار است هزار سرباز از هر یک طرفین درگیر در جنگ اوکراین مبادله شوند (عکس آرشیوی)، رئیس جمهور آمریکا، اعلام کرد که توانسته است روسیه و اوکراین را برای اجرای آتش‌بسی سه‌روزه از امروز شنبه ۹ مه (۱۹ اردیبهشت) متقاعد کند.

ترامپ در شبکه اجتماعی متعلق به خودش"تروث سوشال" نوشت که این آتش‌بس شامل توقف همه درگیری‌ها و همچنین تبادل هزار اسیر از هر طرف خواهد بود. رئیس جمهور آمریکا افزود که این درخواست مستقیماً از سوی خود او مطرح شده است. ، رئیس جمهور روسیه، و ولودیمیر زلنسکی، رئیس جمهور اوکراین، "بسیار سپاسگزار" است که با این طرح موافقت کرده‌اند. او ابراز امیدواری کرد که این توافق "آغاز پایان جنگی بسیار طولانی، مرگبار و سخت" باشد.

که آن را "بزرگترین جنگ از زمان جنگ جهانی دوم" توصیف کرد، ادامه دارد و هر روز به هدف نهایی نزدیک‌تر می‌شود. ، رئیس جمهور اوکراین، نیز ضمن تأیید آتش‌بس، از تلاش‌های دیپلماتیک ترامپ قدردانی کرد. او در شبکه ایکس نوشت که روسیه با تبادل اسرا موافقت کرده و به نهادهای مربوطه دستور داده است آتش‌بس را رعایت کنند. زلنسکی تأکید کرده که اوکراین می‌خواهد اسرای خود را به خانه بازگرداند.

او همچنین با صدور فرمان، "اجازه" برگزاری رژه نظامی روسیه در مسکو را صادر کرد. این رژه به مناسبت روز پیروزی اتحاد جماهیر شوروی سابق بر آلمان نازی برگزار می‌شود





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