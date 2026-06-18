US Official Defends Iran Deal, Says Trump Doesn't Trust 'Words', But 'Actions'

US Vice President Mike Pence defended the Iran nuclear deal on Friday, saying that the Trump administration does not trust 'words' but rather 'actions' to ensure the reliability of Iran's commitments. Pence also mentioned that the negotiations for the deal have started and that the talks are still ongoing in Switzerland, although the exact timing is not yet clear.

جی‌دی ونس، معاون رئیس‌جمهوری آمریکا، با اذعان به وجود تعهدات نانوشته با تهران درباره برنامه هسته‌ای و ذخایر اورانیوم، از امضای یادداشت تفاهم با تهران دفاع کرد و گفت دولت ترامپ به «کلمات» اعتماد ندارد، بلکه پایبندی جمهوری اسلامی را بر اساس «عمل» و «رفتار» آن راستی‌آزمایی می‌کند.

ونس که رهبری تیم مذاکره‌کننده آمریکا را در این دور از مذاکرات بر عهده خواهد داشت، پنجشنبه ۲۸ خرداد در نشست خبری کاخ سفید اعلام کرد که دوره ۶۰ روزه مذاکرات برای رسیدن به توافق نهایی درباره آینده برنامه هسته‌ای جمهوری اسلامی آغاز شده و گفت مذاکرات در سوئیس همچنان پابرجاست، هرچند زمان دقیق آن هنوز مشخص نیست. ونس در پاسخ به شائبه‌ها درباره اینکه بخشی از تعهدات جمهوری اسلامی درباره برنامه هسته‌ای مکتوب نشده و صرفا شفاهی مورد توافق قرار گرفته است، از عبارت «توافق‌های آقایان» استفاده کرد.

این اصطلاح در زبان انگلیسی به توافق‌هایی گفته می‌شوند که الزام حقوقی صریح و متن مکتوب رسمی ندارند، اما از طرف‌ها انتظار می‌رود که بر اساس اعتماد، تعهد سیاسی یا نوعی درک مشترک به آن پایبند بماند. او گفت: «بخشی از این گفت‌وگوها مکتوب شده است است، اما در نهایت، چه مکتوب باشند و چه شفاهی، ما این توافق را به همین دلیل این‌گونه تنظیم کرده‌ایم: چون به حرف و وعده اعتماد نمی‌کنیم.

ما به عمل اعتماد می‌کنیم و به رفتار. » معاون رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا بلافاصله افزود «کلمات اهمیتی ندارند» و ادامه داد: «هدف این است که پایبندی ایران به وعده خود برای توقف غنی‌سازی اورانیوم و تعهدش به نابود کردن اورانیوم با غنای بالا راستی‌آزمایی شود





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Iran Nuclear Deal US-Iran Relations Mike Pence Trump Administration Switzerland Negotiations

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