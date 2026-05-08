US Navy restricts traffic to and from Iranian ports, steps up pressure on Iran over recent attacks on oil tankers in Middle East

The U.S. Navy has restricted traffic to and from Iranian ports, with 57 commercial vessels changed course and 3 removed from operation to prevent entry or exit. The move comes during escalating tensions with Iran and its recent attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East.

وزارت خارجه جمهوری اسلامی جمعه اعلام کرد که در این تماس تلفونی «در خصوص آخرین تحولات منطقه‌ای تبادل نظر شد. » فرماندهی مرکزی ایالات متحده (سنتکام) جمعه اعلام کرد نیروهای آمریکایی تاکنون «۵۷ کشتی تجاری را تغییر مسیر داده و ۳ فروند را از کار انداخته‌اند تا از ورود یا خروج این کشتی‌ها به بنادر ایران جلوگیری کنند.

» سنتکام این اعلامیه را همراه با ویدیویی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی منتشر کرد که عکس‌هایی از ناوشکن یو‌اس‌اس تراکستون، ناوشکن یو‌اس‌اس رافائل پرالتا و ناوشکن یو‌اس‌اس میسون را نشان می‌دهد. سنتکام افزود: «این سه ناوشکن در حال حاضر در دریای عرب در حال گشت‌زنی هستند و از محاصره علیه ایران پشتیبانی می‌کنند.





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Iranian Ports U.S. Navy Middle East Attacks On Oil Tankers

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