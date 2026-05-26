US Military Strikes Targets in Iran, Escalating Tensions in the Region

The New York Times reports that the US military conducted strikes on targets in southern Iran on Tuesday night, following the identification of 'threatening' military actions by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The targets were reportedly near a group of 24 US Navy ships in the Gulf and the Arabian Sea, which are part of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. The US military also reported the destruction of a drone by the US military in Iran, but this claim was denied by Iranian media. Tensions in the region have escalated, with both sides accusing each other of escalating the conflict.

روزنامه نیویورک‌ تایمز به نقل از دو مقام آمریکایی نوشت که حملات نظامی آمریکا به اهدافی در جنوب ایران در شامگاه دوشنبه پس از شناسایی تحرکات نظامی جمهوری اسلامی توسط تحلیلگران اطلاعاتی انجام شد.

این رسانه گزارش کوتاهی را در روز سه‌شنبه منتشر کرد که مقام‌ها گفتند جمهوری اسلامی چند پهپاد انتحاری را در نزدیکی حدود ۲۴ ناو جنگی آمریکا در محدوده دریای عمان و دریای عرب به پرواز درآورده بودند. این ناوها در اجرای عملیات محاصره دریایی بندرهای جنوب ایران نقش دارند.

به گفته این منابع که به دلیل حساسیت مسائل عملیاتی نخواستند نامشان فاش شود، تحلیلگران اطلاعاتی آمریکا تحرکاتی را در برخی از مواضع موشک‌های زمین‌به‌هوای جمهوری اسلامی در نزدیکی تنگه هرمز شناسایی کردند که هواپیماهای تهاجمی مستقر در خشکی و ناوهای هواپیمابر در عملیات محاصره دریایی را تهدید می‌کردند. همچنین، رسانه‌های نزدیک به حکومت از کشته شدن تعدادی از اعضای سپاه پاسداران در حمله آمریکا به قایق‌های تندروی متعلق به این نیروها خبر دادند.

حملات آمریکا به عنوان جنبه دفاعی و شامل سایت‌های پرتاب موشک و قایق‌های جمهوری اسلامی در تلاش برای کارگذاری مین بود. یک مقام دفاعی آمریکا اعلام کرد که این حملات در بندرعباس، در جنوب ایران و نزدیک به تنگه هرمز انجام شده است. مقام‌های پنتاگون روز سه‌شنبه گزارش‌های رسانه‌های ایرانی را که مدعی شده بودند جمهوری اسلامی یک پهپاد آمریکایی ام‌کیو-۹ ریپر را سرنگون کرده است، رد کردند.

مقام‌های آمریکایی همچنین گفتند که سپاه پاسداران ممکن است در حال آزمودن این موضوع بوده باشد که آیا نیروهایش در شرایطی که دو طرف می‌کوشند توافق احتمالی را تثبیت کنند، از فضای عملیاتی تازه و بیشتری برخوردار شده‌اند یا نه. تهران و واشینگتن همچنان بر سر موضوع‌های دشواری از جمله برنامه هسته‌ای جمهوری اسلامی، جنگ اسرائیل و حزب‌الله در لبنان و همچنین درخواست تهران برای لغو تحریم‌ها و آزادسازی دارایی‌های بلوکه‌شده، اختلاف دارند.

با این حال، دو طرف پس از هفته‌ها مذاکره عمدتا غیرمستقیم می‌گویند درباره یک یادداشت تفاهم که جنگ را متوقف می‌کند و به مذاکره‌کنندگان ۶۰ روز فرصت می‌دهد، پیشرفت‌هایی حاصل شده است. مارکو روبیو، وزیر خارجه آمریکا، سه‌شنبه پنجم خرداد گفت که مذاکرات برای دستیابی به توافق با جمهوری اسلامی ممکن است «چند روز» طول بکشد.

اسماعیل بقایی، سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی، پیش از او گفته بود در بسیاری از موضوع‌های مطرح‌شده، جمع‌بندی‌هایی حاصل شده است، اما این به معنای دستیابی قریب‌الوقوع به توافق برای پایان جنگ نیست





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Military Military Action Tensions Conflict Drone Naval Blockade Iranian Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Nuclear Talks: US Secretary of State Reiterates US Policy on Iran, Warns of Consequences if Talks FailUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterates the US policy of not allowing Iran to have nuclear weapons and warns of consequences if talks fail. He also mentions the support of seven or eight countries in the region for the US approach.

Read more »

Trump mocks Democrats, calls them 'losers' for criticizing his Iran dealPresident Trump mocks Democrats and calls them 'losers' for criticizing his Iran deal, saying they are 'weak and ineffective' and have 'gambled away' their chance to make a deal with Iran.

Read more »

ترامپ: مذاکرات با جمهوری اسلامی به خوبی پیش می‌رود، توافق احتمالی باید به گسترش پیمان ابراهیم منجر شودDonald Trump, the US President, announced on Twitter that the negotiations with Iran are going well and emphasized that any potential agreement with Tehran should lead to the expansion of the Abraham Accords in the Middle East. He warned that if the negotiations fail, the region will return to the 'field of war' and be 'bigger and more severe' than before. He also mentioned that he had talks with regional leaders, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, to discuss the future of the Middle East and a potential agreement with Iran.

Read more »

Trump Reiterates Requirement for Six Muslim Countries to Sign Normalization Deals with IsraelUS President Donald Trump has emphasized that six Muslim countries in the region must sign normalization deals with Israel before any agreement between the US and Iran to end the war can be reached. He has also threatened that countries that do not sign the agreements will not be part of any agreement with Iran, indicating a 'bad intent' on their part.

Read more »

Council of the Wall Street Journal Criticizes U.S. for Giving Iran Favors Before Nuclear DealThe Council of the Wall Street Journal criticizes the U.S. for giving Iran favors before the nuclear deal and argues that the regime's survival in these circumstances is a real betrayal that will harm the interests of the United States more than the people of Iran. The article also discusses the possibility of the U.S. providing financial incentives to Iran to make the deal more attractive, as well as the continuation of negotiations on nuclear issues and the reduction of sanctions for a period of 60 days or more.

Read more »

Iran Accuses US of Violating Ceasefire, Tensions Rise in GulfIran has accused the US of violating the ceasefire in the Gulf, following US strikes on Iranian military targets and mine-laying vessels. The incident has raised doubts about the future of negotiations aimed at ending the war. Meanwhile, a UK maritime authority has reported an explosion-related incident involving a tanker in the Gulf waters, with no casualties reported. The Iranian military has claimed to have shot down a US drone and fired on an F-35 jet. The Iranian foreign ministry has stated that the US will not go unanswered for any hostile actions against Iran, but provided no further details. The leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, has warned the US that it is losing influence in the region and urged countries to avoid hosting US military bases.

Read more »