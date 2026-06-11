US Military Strikes Iran: Escalation of Tensions in the Middle East

The United States military has launched new attacks on targets in Iran, in response to what the US administration calls 'unilateral and unjustified attacks' by Iran. The strikes target Iranian military sites near the Strait of Hormuz, including radar and missile defense systems. The US has described the strikes as part of a 'diplomatic imperative' to pressure Iran into accepting US conditions for negotiations. Tensions in the Middle East have escalated, with reports of explosions in Iranian ports and the involvement of the US military in the escalating conflict.

ارتش آمریکا به دستور رییس‌جمهوری ایالات متحده، حملات جدیدی را علیه اهدافی در ایران آغاز کرده است. فرماندهی مرکزی آمریکا (سنتکام) اعلام کرده این عملیات در پاسخ به آنچه «تجاوزات بی‌دلیل و مداوم ایران» خوانده شده، انجام شده است.

به نوشته وال‌استریت ژورنال، یک مقام ارشد آمریکایی گفته است که نیروهای آمریکایی در این دور از حملات، سامانه‌های پدافند هوایی و سایت‌های راداری ایران در نزدیکی تنگه هرمز را هدف قرار داده‌اند. این مقام تاکید کرده که هیچ‌یک از زیرساخت‌های غیرنظامی در این عملیات هدف قرار نگرفته‌اند. همزمان گزارش‌هایی از وقوع انفجار در بندرعباس، جزیره قشم و سیریک منتشر شده است.

پنتاگون این حملات را بخشی از «دیپلماسی اجباری» برای وادار کردن تهران به پذیرش شروط آمریکا در مذاکرات توصیف کرده است. از مقر سنتکام در فلوریدا گفت: «اگر لازم باشد با بمب مذاکره کنیم، با بمب مذاکره خواهیم کرد. » این حملات در ادامه رویارویی‌های نظامی روزهای اخیر میان تهران و واشینگتن انجام شده است





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Military Middle East Tensions Escalation Strikes Iranian Military Sites Radar Missile Defense Systems Pentaigon Diplomatic Imperative Bombers

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