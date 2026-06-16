US Companies Pledge Over $150 Million for Iran Investment Fund

Companies from the US, Arab Gulf countries, Asia, Africa, and South America have committed to providing over $150 million for the $300 billion 'Restoration and Development' fund, which is part of the US-Iran agreement. The fund aims to create economic incentives for both sides to reach a final agreement.

خبرگزاری رویترز نوشت که شرکت‌هایی از آمریکا، کشورهای عربی حاشیه خلیج فارس، آسیا، آفریقا و آمریکای جنوبی، تاکنون تعهد کرده‌اند که بیش از ۱۵۰ میلیون دلار از اعتبار صندوق ۳۰۰ میلیاردی «بازسازی و توسعه» را که بخشی از یادداشت تفاهم آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی است، تامین کنند.

به نقل از یک مقام ارشد آمریکایی، این صندوق یکی از مشوق‌های مالی واشینگتن برای دستیابی به توافق با جمهوری اسلامی بوده است. رویترز به نقل از منبع آگاهی که به طور مستقیم از جزئیات توافق مطلع است، هدف از ایجاد این صندوق را ایجاد انگیزه اقتصادی برای هر دو طرف خوانده است.

به گفته این منبع، صندوق جدید یک سازوکار سرمایه‌گذاری خصوصی است، نه برنامه‌ای برای بازسازی یا پرداخت غرامت، و هیچ پول دولتی یا کمک بلاعوضی در آن وجود نخواهد داشت. او افزود شرکت‌هایی مستقر در آمریکا، کشورهای عربی خلیج فارس، آسیا، آمریکای جنوبی و آفریقا با تعهد به تامین مالی موافقت کرده‌اند. این منبع گفت سرمایه‌گذاری‌های تعهدشده حوزه‌هایی از جمله انرژی، لجستیک، تولید و حمل‌ونقل را دربر می‌گیرد.

همچنین، یک منبع ارشد ایرانی به رویترز گفت ایجاد این صندوق پس از درخواست تهران مبنی بر دریافت غرامت ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری از آمریکا بابت جنگ ۴۰ روزه مطرح شده است. واشینگتن در مواجهه با این درخواست گفته بود چنین پولی را پرداخت نخواهد کرد. به گفته این منبع، سازوکار مورد نظر مشارکت کشورهای منطقه را به شیوه‌های مختلف پیش‌بینی می‌کند.

این شیوه‌ها شامل تضمین وام‌ها، ایجاد خطوط اعتباری یا تامین مالی مستقیم برای بازسازی مکان‌های آسیب‌دیده در جنگ است؛ از جمله تاسیساتی مانند مجتمع فولاد مبارکه، پالایشگاه‌ها، فرودگاه‌ها و، در سطحی گسترده‌تر، زیرساخت‌هایی که از درگیری آسیب دیده‌اند. به گفته این منبع، صندوق سرمایه‌گذاری کاملا جدا از مسیر مذاکرات درباره رفع تحریم‌های آمریکا و آزادسازی دارایی‌های حاکمیتی ایران است که در خارج مسدود شده‌اند. او این دو را سازوکارهای مالی متمایزی توصیف کرد که اهداف و جدول‌های زمانی متفاوتی دارند.

این منبع تاکید کرد: «این صندوق تنها زمانی ایجاد خواهد شد که توافق نهایی امضا شود. در این ۶۰ روز، مدیران صندوق با ایرانی‌ها و سرمایه‌گذاران همکاری خواهند کرد تا پروژه‌ها را برنامه‌ریزی و دامنه آنها را مشخص کنند.

» همچنین، گزارش فایننشال تایمز نیز تاکید کرده بود که دولت آمریکا در صورتی زمینه ایجاد صندوق سرمایه‌گذاری ۳۰۰ میلیارد دلاری را فراهم می‌کند که جمهوری اسلامی با یک توافق نهایی بر سر برنامه هسته‌ای خود و پایان دادن به جنگ موافقت کند. دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری ایالات متحده، صبح سه‌شنبه در حاشیه اجلاس سران گروه هفت در فرانسه، به گمانه‌زنی‌ها درباره اختصاص منابع مالی به جمهوری اسلامی در چارچوب تفاهم‌نامه واکنش نشان داد و منابع رویترز درباره چگونگی اداره صندوق و نهاد ناظر بر آن توضیحی ندادند و اضافه کردند که جزییات کلیدی هنوز نهایی نشده است





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