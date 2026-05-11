UK Deputy Parliamentary Secretary Tam Ratcliffe, in a message on the X platform, urged party leader Sir Keir Starmer to announce a timeframe for his departure and the selection of a new leader for the Labour Party and the UK. The latest developments come in the wake of recent local election results that have exacerbated tensions within the Labour Party, with the number of representatives advocating for Starmer's resignation having crossed fifty. The pressure on Starmer, who has faced demonstrations, keeps mounting after speaking at a meeting to address the internal rift in the Labour Party, only for his words to fail to appease the disgruntled parliamentarians.

Tam Ratcliffe, the deputy parliamentary secretary for the Environment, Health and Coalitions Ministry in the UK, urged Sir Keir Starmer, the party leader, to announce a specific timeline for his withdrawal and the selection of a new leader for the Labour Party and the UK.

He expressed his disappointment through a message on the X platform, stating: 'I believe that the Prime Minister should now set out a clear timeline for his departure and the selection of a new Leader to steer the Labour Party and the country.

' Meanwhile, reports indicate that both parliamentary secretaries of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice have also joined the list of government officials opposing the government





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UK Ministry Of The Environment Deputy Parliamentary Secretary Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Labor Party Leader Frameworks For Exit And Leader Selection Local Election Results Internal Rifts Pressure Mounting Failed To Appease Meetings

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