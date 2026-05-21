The British government signed a trade agreement with six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) worth nearly five billion dollars to improve the country's economic relations with the region.

Britain has signed a trade deal with six Gulf Cooperation Council countries, valued at nearly five billion dollars for the UK economy, according to the government.

The UK government said that after full implementation, the UK will annually eliminate 780 million dollars of import tariffs on goods exported from the UK to the member countries of the GCC Council. The government also stated that this agreement will simplify and expand business cooperation between British companies in the GCC region and therefore also contribute to the support of businesses and entrepreneurs.

There is criticism that important issues such as the human rights situation in these countries and the protection of workers are not addressed in the agreement. Chris Saunders, President of the British International Trade Association, welcomed this agreement as an increase in 'commercial confidence'.

The British Conservative Party Party, which was involved in the negotiations for this agreement during their time in government, sees this as 'another major opportunity in relation to Brexit' which could be at risk of slipping into the hands of the Labour Party due to their pro-European stance





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Britain GCC Saudi Arabia Emirates Qatar Bahrain Kuwait Oman Trade Deal UK Government Chris Saunders Brexit Negotiations British International Trade Association British Conservative Party Party Gulf Cooperation Council

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