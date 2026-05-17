UAE Defenses Intercept Three Drones Entering Its Western Borders

The UAE's Defense Forces claim to have successfully intercepted three drones that entered the country's western borders, with two of them being successfully neutralized and the third one causing damage to a generator outside a nuclear power plant in the Zafar region.

وزارت دفاع امارات متحده عربی عصر یکشنبه در بیانیه‌ای ادعا کرد پدافند هوایی این کشور با سه پهپاد که از سمت مرزهای غربی وارد حریم هوایی این کشور شده بودند، مقابله کرد.

جاسم محمد البدیوی دبیرکل شورای همکاری خلیج فارس و «محمد بن عبدالرحمن» آل ثانی نخست‌وزیر و وزیر امور خارجه قطر اعلام کردند که این شورا حمله پهپادی به امارات را محکوم می کند و در تمامی اقداماتی که امارات برای مقابله با این تجاوز اتخاذ می‌کند در کنار این کشور خواهد ایستاد. همچنین نخست‌وزیر و وزیر امور خارجه قطر در تماس تلفنی با «عبدالله بن زاید» همتای اماراتی‌اش، حمله پهپادی به این کشور را محکوم کرد و بر حمایت دوحه از ابوظبی در تمامی اقداماتی که برای حفظ حاکمیت و تأسیسات خود اتخاذ می‌کند، تأکید کرد.

وزارت امور خارجه عربستان نیز دقایقی پیش در بیانیه‌ای جداگانه اعلام کرد ریاض همچنین بر مخالفت با تجاوزات آشکاری که امنیت منطقه را به خطر می‌اندازد تأکید دارد و از اقدامات امارات برای حفظ امنیت ملی این کشور حمایت می کند. وزارت دفاع امارات متحده عربی مدعی شد: ۲ مورد با موفقیت خنثی شدند، در حالی که سومی به یک ژنراتور برق در خارج از نیروگاه هسته‌ای براکه در منطقه الظفره برخورد کرد.

تحقیقات برای شناسایی عاملان این حملات پهپادی در حال انجام است و پس از تکمیل تحقیقات، اطلاعات تکمیلی اعلام خواهد شد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UAE Defense Forces Intercept Drones Western Borders Neutralized Damage Generator Nuclear Power Plant Zafar Region Council Of Cooperation Of The Arab States Al Thani Al Badiwi Saudi Arabia Arab League Iran China CNN Kabul Cable Internet Damascus Syria Healthcare Centers Peshi CNN Kabul Cable Internet Damascus Syria Healthcare Centers Peshi

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