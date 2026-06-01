Universities in Iran Start Pursuing Disciplinary Cases Against Students

The report states that the number of dismissals is unprecedented and the cases are being handled with disregard for the principles outlined in the university's disciplinary code. The cases have been initiated due to alleged violations such as 'disrespect for university regulations', 'support for the MKO', 'disruption of university order' and even 'activities on Telegram and Twitter'. The report also mentions that the composition of the disciplinary committee includes professors who are known for their radical views.

روزنامه شرق گزارش داد که در ادامه تشکیل پرونده‌های انضباطی برای دانشجویان در مراکز آموزش عالی پس از اعتراضات دی‌ماه در اسفند‌ماه گذشته، دانشگاه‌ها در ایران شروع به پیگیری پرونده‌ها و تشکیل پرونده‌های انضباطی جدید کرده‌اند.

این روزنامه اشاره کرد که احکام صادره کم‌سابقه‌ هستند. شرق دوشنبه ۱۱ خرداد در مورد این احکام «کم‌سابقه‌» نوشت: «در دانشگاه شریف، پنج تا هفت دانشجو حکم اخراج گرفته‌اند و بیش از ۲۰ دانشجو یک تا سه ترم از تحصیل تعلیق شده‌اند.

» به نوشته این روزنامه، «سامانه‌های آموزشی ۲۰ تا ۲۵ دانشجوی دانشگاه شهید بهشتی از دسترس‌شان خارج شده است، برای بیش از ۱۰۰ دانشجوی دانشگاه علم و صنعت پرونده انضباطی تشکیل شده و ۱۵۰ تا ۲۰۰ دانشجوی دانشگاه تهران در حال نوشتن دفاعیه‌های خود هستند. » این گزارش حاکی است که تشکیل و رسیدگی به این پرونده‌ها نیز با «نقض گسترده» اصول «شیوه‌نامه انضباطی» توسط دانشگاه‌ها همراه است.

این برخوردها در شرایطی انجام شده‌اند که حسین سیمایی‌صراف، وزیر علوم دولت مسعود پزشکیان، ششم شهریور سال گذشته گفته بود: «ما مانعی برای تحصیل هیچ دانشجویی نداریم؛ به تمام پرونده‌هایی که به دلایل مختلف ـ از جمله رخدادهای ۱۴۰۱ ـ منجر به محرومیت شده بود رسیدگی شد و همگی به دانشگاه برگشتند. » در این حال، روزنامه شرق اشاره کرد تا به‌‌حال، وزارت علوم دراین‌باره اظهار نظری نکرده و تلاش‌ها برای گفت‌وگو با مسئولان این وزارت‌خانه و معاونان دانشجویی دانشگاه‌ها تاکنون نتیجه‌ای نداشته است





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Universities In Iran Disciplinary Cases Student Protests Disciplinary Code Radical Professors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

reopening of universities for postgraduate students after a four-month closure due to warFollowing a four-month closure caused by the imposed war by the American and Zionist enemy, universities across the country have reopened for postgraduate students as of 9 Khordad 1405 (May 29, 2024). The Ministry of Science, Research and Technology has issued directives for the gradual resumption of in-person classes for master's and PhD students, while undergraduate classes remain virtual. Universities have announced their specific schedules, with some starting immediately and others allowing a short period for updates. The Ministry of Health has also mandated in-person clinical and practical training for medical sciences students, emphasizing quality education. The reopening applies to undamaged campuses, with adjustments for those affected by the conflict.

Read more »

Challenges of Virtual Classes in IranThe news text discusses the challenges faced by students and teachers in virtual classes in Iran, particularly during the ongoing war. Students express dissatisfaction with the constant connectivity issues and the lack of focus due to the fragmented and stressful environment. Parents also face financial and logistical challenges, with some schools not returning the money paid for school services during the virtual period. The text highlights the overall negative impact of the virtual classes on the students' learning experience and the need for a more stable and focused learning environment.

Read more »

Iranian-UAE Tensions Escalate as Tehran Expands War to Regional LevelThe text highlights the escalating tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as Iran expands its war to the regional level. The UAE, in particular, has suffered the most from the Iranian missile and drone attacks in response to the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28th. The UAE has now distanced itself from other regional partners and adopted a more confrontational stance towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Read more »

Russia's Role in Iran's Military Strategy: Beyond Military AidThe article discusses the role of Russia in Iran's military strategy, focusing on its broader objectives beyond traditional military aid. It highlights Russia's efforts to ensure Iran's non-isolation, strategic resilience, and to complicate the US and Israeli operations.

Read more »

Iran's Leader Seeks to Create Regional Alliance Against US-Led OrderIran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has announced his intention to form a regional alliance against the US-led order and promote a 'civilizational revolution' in the region. The move comes in response to US President Donald Trump's efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries. The report also highlights the deteriorating relations between Iran and several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, due to Iran's involvement in regional conflicts and its ballistic missile attacks on these countries.

Read more »

US-Iran Relations: A History of Broken Promises and Unfulfilled ExpectationsThe article provides an overview of the complex and often strained relationship between the United States and Iran, highlighting the recurring pattern of unfulfilled promises and expectations on both sides. It discusses the historical context, including the 1981 Algiers Accords, the Iran-Contra affair, and the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Read more »