Union Europe Says Risk of European Infection Low after Dutch Woman's Death on Cruise

Union Europe says the risk of European infection is low, following the death of a Dutch woman on a cruise in South Africa. The woman, who was on a cruise in the center of the international alert, died in South Africa due to the virus. The spokesperson for the European Union, Eva Hernes-Hirch, said: 'I must reiterate based on the evidence we have now, the risk for people in Europe, the risk for Europeans is low.'

اتحادیه اروپا روز پنجشنبه اعلام کرد که خطر ابتلای اروپایی‌ها به هانتاویروس «کم» است؛ این اظهار نظر پس از آن مطرح شد که یک زن هلندی که سوار بر کشتی تفریحی در مرکز هشدار بین‌المللی بود، در آفریقای جنوبی بر اثر این ویروس جان باخت.

اوا هرنشیرووا سخنگوی اتحادیه اروپا گفت: «باید تکرار کنم بر اساس شواهدی که اکنون در اختیار داریم، خطر برای مردم اروپا، خطر برای اروپایی‌ها پایین است. »مقامات هلند می‌گویند حدود ۴۰ مسافر پس از مرگ نخستین مسافر بر اثر شیوع مرگبار هانتاویروس از کشتی تفریحی پیاده شدند. به گفته وزارت خارجه هلند، این مسافران در توقف کشتی در جزیره دورافتاده سنت هلن در اقیانوس اطلس جنوبی، کشتی ام وی هوندیوس را ترک کردند.

در میان آنها همسر یک مرد ۷۰ ساله هلندی بود که پس از بیماری در طول سفر در کشتی جان باخت. او بعدا با یک پرواز تجاری به آفریقای جنوبی رفت و در آنجا در بیمارستان از هوش رفت و درگذشت.

شرکت برگزارکننده این تور دریایی، اوشن واید اکسپدیشنز، پیش‌تر فقط تایید کرده بود که این زن هلندی همراه با پیکر همسرش کشتی را ترک کرده است و به طور علنی اشاره‌ای نکرده بود که ده‌ها مسافر دیگر نیز پیاده شده‌اند. مقام‌های هلندی نگفتند مسافرانی که کشتی را ترک کرده‌اند اکنون کجا هستند.۴۵ روز قرنطینه برای مسافران اسپانیا





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Union Europe Risk Of European Infection Dutch Woman's Death On Cruise Hantavirus Cruise In South Africa Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CD World Health Organization (WHO)

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