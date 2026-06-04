Ukrainian President Zelensky Requests Face-to-Face Meeting with Russian President Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing conflict. In a letter addressed to Putin, Zelensky stated that waiting for the war in Europe to be prioritized by the United States is an incorrect approach. He also called for a complete ceasefire during the proposed negotiations.

ولوديمير زلنسکی، رئيس‌جمهور اوکراين، در تلاشی تازه برای پايان دادن به جنگ، خواستار برگزاری ديداری رو در رو با ولاديمير پوتين، رئيس‌جمهور روسيه، شد. آقای زلنسکی روز پنجشنبه در نامه‌ای سرگشاده خطاب به پوتين نوشت که «صرفا منتظر ماندن» تا زمانی که جنگ در اروپا دوباره به اولويت اصلی ايالات متحده تبديل شود، اقدامی نادرست خواهد بود.

رئيس‌جمهور اوکراين همچنين خواستار برقراری آتش‌بس کامل در طول مذاکرات پيشنهادی شد؛ درخواستی که پوتين پيش‌تر در روز پنجشنبه آن را رد کرده بود. دونالد ترامپ، رئيس‌جمهور آمريکا، هم روز پنجشنبه - چهارم ژوئن / ۱۴ خرداد گفت: «اگر اين دو رهبر با يکديگر ديدار کنند، اتفاق بسيار خوبی خواهد بود.

»ولادیمیر پوتين که در سن پترزبورگ با خبرنگاران خارجی گفت وگو می‌کرد و ظاهرا هنوز متن نامه را نديده بود، گفت: «قطعا آماده و مايل به دستيابی به توافق با اوکراين هستم»، اما تاکيد کرد که برای رسيدن به توافق، مصالحه‌هايی ضروری خواهد بود. مذاکرات آتش‌بس در ماه‌های اخير، به ويژه پس از آغاز جنگ آمریکا و اسرائیل با ايران و شکست دورهای قبلی گفت و گوهای صلح در ژنو، ابوظبي و استانبول، با بن بست مواجه شده است





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Ukraine Russia Putin Zelensky Negotiations War Conflict Face-To-Face Meeting Ceasefire

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