Ukraine's Zelensky says no progress in talks with US on missile defense, turning to Europe for help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there has been no progress in talks with the US on expanding missile defense and is now focusing on cooperation with Europe to address the issue. He also mentioned that Ukraine is still in contact with the US regarding assistance to Kyiv and that US leadership is crucial in this regard.

ولودیمیر زلنسکی، رییس‌جمهوری اوکراین، اعلام کرد که این کشور در گفت‌وگوها با ایالات متحده برای گسترش تولید سامانه‌های دفاع موشکی پیشرفت چندانی نداشته و در حال همکاری با اروپا برای حل این مساله است.

زلنسکی، دوشنبه چهارم خرداد در یک پیام ویدیویی گفت: «متاسفانه، مدت‌هاست که هیچ پیشرفتی با آمریکا در مورد گسترش تولید سامانه‌های ضدبالستیک حاصل نشده است. به همین دلیل تلاش می‌کنیم تولید سامانه‌های ضد موشک بالستیک خودمان را در اروپا و به اندازه کافی تسریع کنیم. » زلنسکی گفت اوکراین همچنان با ایالات متحده درباره نحوه کمک به کی‌یف در تماس است و رهبری آمریکا در این حمایت‌ها حیاتی است.

او از امانوئل مکرون، رییس‌جمهوری فرانسه، برای نقشی که در توسعه این سامانه‌ها ایفا کرده است، تشکر کرد و گفت اروپا در تامین مالی برای خرید سلاح‌ها نقش اساسی دارد. رییس‌جمهوری اوکراین گفت: «اروپا از نظر مالی به ما کمک می‌کند، اما رهبری ایالات متحده نیز به‌شدت لازم است. امروز بسیار، بسیار مهم است که این را بگوییم.

» او همچنین گفت ابتکارات دیپلماتیک تحت رهبری آمریکا برای حرکت به سمت یک توافق در جنگ بیش از چهار ساله میان اوکراین و روسیه متوقف شده، زیرا تمرکز بیشتری بر جنگ با ایران وجود دارد. تاکنون نتوانسته به پایان جنگ منجر شود. هر دو طرف یکدیگر را به تشدید درگیری متهم می‌کنند و اوکراین قصد دارد نیروهای بیشتری به مناطق شمالی اعزام کند تا با آنچه برنامه روسیه برای یک حمله جدید می‌داند مقابله کند.

همزمان با این اظهارات، وزارت خارجه روسیه اعلام کرد سرگئی لاوروف، وزیر خارجه این کشور دوشنبه به مارکو روبیو، وزیر خارجه آمریکا، اطلاع داده است که مسکو تصمیم دارد به اهدافی در کی‌یف که با ارتش اوکراین مرتبط هستند، حمله کند





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