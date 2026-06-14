Ukraine President Claims Increase in Discontent Among Russian Citizens, Citing Internal Russian Documents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that dissatisfaction among Russian citizens towards Russian President Vladimir Putin and the ruling party is on the rise, citing internal Russian documents as evidence. He also mentioned that the Ukrainian intelligence services have obtained evidence of internal assessments and reports provided to Putin.

رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین با استناد به گزارش‌هایی که مدعی شد از اسناد داخلی روسیه به دست آمده‌اند، اعلام کرد نارضایتی شهروندان روس از ولادیمیر پوتین و حزب حاکم این کشور در حال افزایش است.

ولودیمیر زلنسکی، رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین در پیامی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی، تصاویری از آنچه گزارش‌های مربوط به وضعیت داخلی روسیه و تهیه‌شده برای پوتین خواند را منتشر و تاکید کرد که دستگاه‌های اطلاعاتی اوکراین موفق شده‌اند اسنادی درباره ارزیابی‌های داخلی روسیه و گزارش‌های ارائه‌شده به رئیس‌جمهور این کشور به دست آورند. وی اعلام کرد: گزارش‌هایی را در اختیار داریم که نشان می‌دهد میزان نارضایتی شهروندان روسیه از پوتین در حال افزایش است.

زلنسکی از کشورها و افرادی که به جمع‌آوری اطلاعات و حمایت از عملیات اطلاعاتی اوکراین کمک کرده‌اند، قدردانی کرده و افزود: بر اساس این گزارش‌ها، نارضایتی روس‌ها از پوتین به‌طور مستمر در حال افزایش است. رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین با اشاره به برگزاری انتخابات پارلمانی روسیه در پاییز آینده مدعی شد که شاخص‌های نارضایتی عمومی از پوتین تا آن زمان بیش از پیش افزایش خواهد یافت.

زلنسکی همچنین مدعی شد که حزب حاکم «روسیه واحد» نیز به تدریج حمایت مردمی خود را از دست می‌دهد و گرایش به اعتراضات در مناطق مختلف روسیه رو به افزایش است. وی با تاکید بر ادامه فشارهای بین‌المللی علیه مسکو اظهار داشت: پوتین در ماه سپتامبر با شاخص‌های به‌مراتب ضعیف‌تری روبه‌رو خواهد شد.

زلنسکی در بخش دیگری از سخنان خود گفت اوکراین به‌صورت علنی و غیرعلنی پیشنهادهای مختلفی برای پایان دادن به جنگ به روسیه ارائه کرده، اما مسکو با ادامه جنگ به این پیشنهادها پاسخ داده است. وی افزود: اوکراین آماده مذاکره برای دستیابی به صلحی شرافتمندانه است. اگر روند کنونی ادامه یابد، ممکن است در آینده توافق صلح با فرد دیگری در روسیه که واقعیت‌ها را نادیده نگیرد، منعقد شود





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Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Ruling Party Internal Documents Intelligence Services Dissatisfaction Russian Citizens Peace Negotiations Peaceful Resolution

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