Taliban Forces Fire on Women Protesters in Kabul

Taliban forces have fired on women protesters in Kabul, resulting in at least two deaths and six injuries. The protests were sparked by allegations of unfairness and were held in response to a call from women protesting against what they called 'injustice.' The Taliban government has denied the allegations and claimed that the protesters were trying to disrupt public order.

نیروهای حکومت طالبان معترضان زن در شهرک جبرئیل ولایت هرات در غرب این کشور را با شلیک گلوله و خشونت متفرق کردند. بر اساس گزارش‌ها دست‌کم دو نفر کشته و شش نفر زخمی شده‌اند.

در ویدئوها و تصاویر این اعتراضات، دیده می‌شود که برخی معترضان مرد که به تظاهرکننده‌های زن پیوستند، با پرتاب سنگ به خشونت نیروهای طالبان پاسخ می‌دهند. این تظاهرات به فراخوان شماری از زنان در اعتراض به آنچه «بی‌عدالتی» خوانده‌اند، صبح امروز برگزار شد و تعدادی از مردان هم به آنها پیوستند. مقام‌های حکومت طالبان در هرات در صحبت با بی‌بی‌سی تأیید کرده‌اند که دست‌کم «سه نفر» به بیمارستان منتقل شده‌اند اما در مورد بازداشت افراد چیزی نگفتند.

با‌حال، شمار دقیق تلفات و مجروحان هنوز روشن نیست و برخی رسانه‌ها تعداد مجروحان را بالاتر گزارش داده‌اند. به گفته شاهدان عینی که با بی‌بی‌سی صحبت کرده‌اند، برخی سربازان طالبان «به پای معترضان زن» هم شلیک می‌کردند. یکی از سخنگویان فرماندهی امنیت حکومت طالبان در هرات به بی‌بی‌سی گفت: «نیروهای امنیتی بر اساس مسئولیت خود برای تأمین امنیت و حفظ نظم عمومی اقدام کرده‌اند و با هرگونه برهم‌زنندگان امنیت عمومی نیز به همین شکل برخورد خواهد شد.





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