Two Romanian Citizens Sentenced for Knife Attack on Poria Zareiati

Two Romanian citizens, Nadito Badescu and George Stan, were sentenced to life imprisonment for attacking Poria Zareiati, the executive director of the Iran International Network. The attack took place on March 29, 2024, in front of Zareiati's house in Wimbledon, London.

هیات منصفه دادگاهی در لندن دو شهروند رومانیایی را به‌دلیل حمله با چاقو به پوریا زراعتی، مجری شبکه ایران‌اینترنشنال، مجرم شناخت. نادیتو بادئا ۲۱ ساله و جورج استانا ۲۵ ساله به ایجاد جراحت و ایجاد جراحت با قصد وارد کردن آسیب جسمی شدید متهم شده بودند و در هر دو مورد مجرم شناخته شدند.

حمله به پوریا زراعتی در بعدازظهر ۲۹ مارس ۲۰۲۴ در مقابل خانه او در منطقه ویمبلدون لندن رخ داد. طبق تحقیقات پلیس، در آن روز دو مرد هنگام خروج زراعتی از منزلش به او نزدیک شدند و یکی از آنها ابتدا درخواست پول کرد. سپس یکی از مهاجمان قربانی را نگه داشت و مهاجم دیگر چندین بار با چاقو به پای او ضربه زد. هر دو نفر پس از حمله از محل فرار کردند.

براساس اطلاعیه پلیس لندن، پوریا زراعتی پیش‌تر نیز هدف تهدیدهای حکومت ایران قرار گرفته بود و به‌دلیل ماهیت هدفمند حمله و تهدیدهای مستمر علیه این رسانه، پرونده فورا به پلیس مبارزه با تروریسم واگذار شد





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Romanian Citizens Poria Zareiati Iran International Network Knife Attack Life Imprisonment

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