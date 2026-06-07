Twelve people injured in shooting near Ohio festival

Twelve people were injured in a shooting near a festival in Toledo, Ohio. The shooting took place when two armed individuals exchanged fire near the Old West Fest.

مقام‌های پلیس شهر تولدو در ایالت اوهایو اعلام کردند در پی تبادل آتش میان دو فرد مسلح در نزدیکی یک جشنواره محلی، دست‌کم ۱۲ نفر زخمی شدند.

حال دو نفر از مجروحان وخیم گزارش شده و تحقیقات برای شناسایی و بازداشت عاملان این حادثه ادامه دارد. پلیس تولدو شامگاه شنبه ۱۶ خرداد اعلام کرد دست‌کم ۱۲ نفر در جریان تیراندازی در نزدیکی جشنواره «اولد وست اِند» در این شهر زخمی شدند. به گفته مقام‌های پلیس، این حادثه زمانی رخ داد که دو فرد مسلح به سوی یکدیگر آتش گشودند و شماری از حاضران در محل هدف گلوله قرار گرفتند.

قربانیان این حادثه بین ۱۴ تا ۶۱ سال سن دارند و دو نفر از آن‌ها در وضعیت بحرانی قرار دارند. ستوان دن گرکن، از مقام‌های پلیس تولدو، در یک نشست خبری گفت: «در طول خدمتم صحنه‌های زیادی دیده‌ام، اما این حادثه واقعاً فراتر از حد معمول بود. » جوزف هفرنان، معاون رییس پلیس تولدو، اعلام کرد تحقیقات درباره این پرونده همچنان ادامه دارد و ماموران در حال بررسی شواهد و دنبال کردن سرنخ‌های موجود هستند.

او این پرونده را «تحقیقی بسیار فعال» توصیف کرد. پلیس همچنین اعلام کرد با شاهدان گفت‌وگو کرده و تصاویر دوربین‌های نظارتی و فیلم‌های ضبط‌شده توسط شهروندان را بررسی می‌کند. جورج کرال، مدیر امنیت عمومی شهر تولدو، از مردم خواست هرگونه تصویر یا ویدئوی مرتبط با حادثه را در اختیار پلیس قرار دهند. بر اساس اعلام پلیس، ماموران حدود ساعت ۵:۳۷ عصر به وقت محلی و پس از دریافت گزارش تیراندازی به محل حادثه اعزام شدند.

چندین نفر از مجروحان برای درمان به مراکز درمانی اطراف منتقل شدند. مقام‌های شهری اعلام کردند چند صد نفر در زمان وقوع حادثه در جشنواره حضور داشتند. کرال با ابراز تاسف از وقوع این تیراندازی گفت: «این یکی از شناخته‌شده‌ترین جشنواره‌های شهر تولدو است و متاسفانه چنین حادثه‌ای آن را تحت تاثیر قرار داد.

» بر اساس آمار «آرشیو خشونت با سلاح» در آمریکا، این حادثه در حالی رخ داده که از ابتدای سال جاری میلادی تاکنون دست‌کم ۱۷۱ تیراندازی جمعی در ایالات متحده ثبت شده است





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Shooting Toledo Ohio Festival Armed Individuals Exchanged Fire

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