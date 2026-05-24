Trump: Talks with Leaders of Regional Countries on Iran Peace Agreement.

President Donald Trump of the United States has reported that he has had talks with leaders of various countries about the Iran peace deal, including the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Cyprus, Egypt, the Emirate of Kuwait, Germany, Turkey, Icelandic and Bahrain. Trump said in a post on his Twitter account that he is currently finalizing the remaining part of the agreement.

دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، اعلام کرد که با رهبران و مقام‌های ارشد شماری از کشورهای منطقه درباره صلح با جمهوری اسلامی صحبت کرده است. او گفت با محمد بن سلمان آل سعود از عربستان سعودی، محمد بن زاید آل نهیان از امارات متحده عربی، امیر قطر تمیم بن حمد بن خلیفه آل ثانی و محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم بن جبر آل ثانی، نخست‌وزیر و وزیر علی الثوادی از قطر، فیلد مارشال سید عاصم منیر احمد شاه از پاکستان، رجب طیب اردوغان رییس‌جمهوری ترکیه، عبدالفتاح السیسی رییس‌جمهوری مصر، ملک عبدالله دوم از اردن، و حمد بن عیسی آل خلیفه پادشاه بحرین، درباره جمهوری اسلامی ایران و تمامی موضوعات مرتبط با تفاهم‌نامه‌ای در ارتباط با صلح صحبت کرده است.

ترامپ گفت: "مذاکرات درباره این توافق تا حد زیادی میان ایالات متحده، جمهوری اسلامی ایران، و کشورهای مختلفی که نام برده شد، انجام شده و تنها finalizing آن باقی مانده است.

" Trumps added that he separately also talked with Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, and that call was also pretty good. Trumps emphasized: "In addition to many other points of the agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will also be reopened.

" Shortly after the announcement by Trump, some U.S. officials and the Iranian and Pakistani authorities said that progress has been made in the negotiations to end the war in Iran





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