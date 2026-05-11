Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Iran: Trump Emphasizes Personal Responsibility for Iran Negotiations, Raises Questions on Baccalaureate and Masters' Exemptions, Explained Clear

President Trump recently discussed his administration’s Iran policy with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Jerusalem. During the conversation, Trump emphasized that any Iran negotiations would be entirely in his personal sphere of influence and at the direction of the United States. He expressed frustration over the uncertainty surrounding the final high school and master's exams and the absence of clarity regarding the years of sabbatical leave that male students will undergo after their graduation, which will be a void their school-leaving certificate must address within at least two years.

در گفتگوی ترامپ و نتانیاهو درباره ایران چه گذشت؟ ترامپ تاکید کرد مذاکرات ایران و آمریکا به‌طور کامل در حیطه مسئولیت شخصی او قرار دارد بلاتکلیفی در برگزاری امتحانات نهایی و کنکور پرسان‌هایی را درباره سنوات بهرمندی از معافیت تحصیلی پسران سال دوازدهمی مطرح کرده است که رییس گروه آیین‌نامه‌ها و مقررات تحصیلی وزارت آموزش و پرورش درباره آن توضیحاتی بیان کرد.

یعقوب محمدی رییس گروه آیین‌نامه‌ها و مقررات تحصیلی دفتر معاونت آموزش متوسطه نظری وزارت آموزش و پرورش ضمن تشریح روند معافیت تحصیلی دوازدهمی‌های مشمول خدمت سربازی اظهار کرد: دانش‌آموزان دوره دوم متوسطه از روزی که وارد ۱۹ سالگی می‌شوند یعنی سن ۱۸+۱، مشمول سربازی می‌شوند و برای ادامه تحصیل باید جهت دریافت معافیت تحصیلی از طریق سازمان نظام وظیفه اقدام و سپس گواهی آن را به مدرسه ارائه دهند.

وی با تاکید بر اینکه بر اساس قانون، دانش‌آموزان تا اتمام ۲۰ سالگی می‌توانند دانش‌آموز بوده و تحصیل کنند افزود: اگر دانش‌آموزی از اول مهر که آغاز سال تحصیلی است، به۲۰ سالگی برسد، می‌تواند این سال تحصیلی را به اتمام برساند و مشکلی برای معافیت تحصیلی و شرکت در کنکور سراسری ندارد؛ اگر در همان سال تحصیلی در کنکور شرکت و قبول شود نیز می‌تواند ادامه تحصیل دهد اما در صورت عدم قبولی در کنکور و یا عدم ثبت نام در دانشگاه، از سال تحصیلی آتی، حق ثبت‌نام و ادامه تحصیل در مقطع بالاتر را ندارد و برای غیبت نخوردن باید خود را به سازمان نظام وظیفه معرفی کند





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