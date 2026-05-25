Trump mocks Democrats, calls them 'losers' for criticizing his Iran deal

President Trump mocks Democrats and calls them 'losers' for criticizing his Iran deal, saying they are 'weak and ineffective' and have 'gambled away' their chance to make a deal with Iran.

من به همه دموکرات‌های احمق، جمهوری‌خواهان اسمی و ابلهانی که هیچ‌چیزی درباره معاملۀ بالقوه‌ای که با ایران دارم نمی‌دانند، می‌خندم؛ چیزهایی که هنوز مذاکره هم نشده‌اند.

افراد ضعیف و بی‌اثری مثل سناتور شکست‌خورده تام تیلیس (به‌زودی از سمت خود خارج می‌شود! )، بیل کسیدی که به‌تازگی شکست سنگینی در انتخابات مقدماتی خورد، توماس مسی نماینده واقعا بد، یک آدم بسیار پست و دنائت‌بار که با اختلاف زیاد در برابر یک میهندوست بزرگ آمریکایی (مورد حمایت «ترامپ») پس از نشان دادن بی‌وفایی عظیم به حزبش (و کشورش!

) شکست خورد، و تقریباً همه دموکرات‌ها؛ افرادی که کاملاً راه خود را گم کرده‌اند، دائماً از سیاست‌های بد و حتی کاندیداهای بدتر حمایت می‌کنند، اما مدام از هر پیروزی فوق‌العاده‌ام انتقاد می‌کنند. این افراد باید به خانه بروند و استراحت کنند، آنها جز ایجاد تفرقه و شکست هیچ کاری نمی‌کنند. به عبارت دیگر، آنها بازنده هستند





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Iran Deal Trump Democrats Losers Weak And Ineffective Gambled Away

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