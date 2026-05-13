Trump Reiterates Opposition to Iran Deal, Threatens More US Military Action If China Does Not Aid War Effort

US President Donald Trump reiterated his opposition to a deal with Iran, saying he would not agree to one unless it was 'very good' and beneficial to both American and Iranian people. He also claimed that US military action against Iran is necessary and that China 'can't help us' in the effort.

رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا دونالد ترامپ بار دیگر گفت که با ایران توافقی منعقد نخواهد شد مگر اینکه توافق خوبی باشد و به شکلی، این امر برای هر دو ملت آمریکا و ایران بسیار خوب خواهد بود.

ترامپ در اظهاراتی هنگام ترک کاخ سفید به مقصد پایگاه هوایی اندروز برای سفر به چین گفت که گفت‌وگوهای مفصلی با رئیس‌جمهور چین درباره جنگ علیه ایران انجام خواهد داد و ادعا کرد: «هیچ کمکی از جانب چین در قضیه ایران لازم نداریم و به هر شکلی پیروز خواهیم شد. » ترامپ امروز سه‌شنبه به وقت محلی در جمع خبرنگاران در محوطه چمن جنوبی کاخ سفید با تکرار ادعاهایش درباره تجاوز علیه ایران در اظهاراتی متناقض، مدعی شد: «فکر نمی‌کنم ما به هیچ کمکی درباره ایران نیاز داشته باشیم.

ما به هر شکلی که شده پیروز خواهیم شد. ما یا به‌ صورت مسالمت‌آمیز پیروز می‌شویم و یا به شکل دیگری. » رئیس جمهور جنگ طلب آمریکا با تکرار زیاده خواهی‌ها و لفاظی‌های خود برای کسب امتیاز بیشتر در میز مذاکره، ادعا کرد: ‘ایران یا کار درست را انجام خواهد داد یا ما کار را تمام خواهیم کرد.

’ ترامپ در پاسخ به این پرسش که پیامش به شی درباره ایران چیست، ادعا کرد: ‘فكر می‌کنم او، صادقانه بگویم نسبتاً خوب عمل کرده است. به محاصره نگاه کنید، مشکلی وجود ندارد. آنها بخش زیادی از نفت خود را از آن منطقه دریافت می‌کنند. ما مشکلی نداشته‌ایم و او هم دوست من بوده است.

” او در پاسخ به خبرنگاران درباره شی، گفت: ‘فكر نمی‌کنم او چنین کاری انجام دهد. فکر نمی‌کنم ما به هیچ کمکی درباره ایران نیاز داشته باشیم. ’ این در حالی است که ترامپ هفته گذشته در گفتکوش با شبکه فاکس نیوز گفته بود که نسبت به چین چندان ناامید نیست، اما تاکید کرده بود که چین ‘می‌تواند کمک بسیار بیشتری’ برای بازگشایی تنگه هرمز انجام دهد. رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا قرار است چهارشنبه برای دیداری رسمی وارد پایتخت چین شود.

این سفر که قرار بود در ماه مارس انجام شود به دلیل تجاوز علیه ایران به تاخیر افتاد. ترامپ پیش از عزیمت به کشور چین در پاسخ به این پرسش که ‘خط قرمز’ او برای پایان دادن به آتش‌بس با ایران چیست، پاسخ فوری نداد، اما گفت که این موضوع در طول پرواز طولانی به پکن مورد بررسی قرار خواهد رفت.

وی با تکرار ادعاهایش، مدعی شد: ‘خب، باید ببینیم و در طول پرواز (به چین) درباره آن فکر خواهیم کرد و در ادامه نیز برای مدتی به آن فکر خواهیم کرد. اما ما آنها را – به شدت – شکست داده‌ایم، آن موضوع دیگر تمام شده است. ’ رئیس جمهور آمریکا همچنین گفت که فشارهای مالی وارد بر آمریکایی‌ها در اولویت توجه او هنگام تلاش برای دستیابی به توافق صلح با ایران نیست.

او پیش از سفر به چین افزود: ‘من به وضعیت مالی آمریکایی‌ها فکر نمی‌کنم. به آن فکر نمی‌کنم. من فقط به یک چیز فکر می‌کنم؛ اینکه ایران نباید به سلاح هسته‌ای دست پیدا کند، همین. ’ ترامپ در پاسخ به این پرسش که آیا تاثیر اقتصادی جنگ بر آمریکایی‌ها را در نظر نمی‌گیرد، ادعا کرد: جلوگیری از دستیابی ایران به سلاح هسته‌ای ‘مهمترین موضوع’ است.

او مدعی شد: ‘مهمترین موضوع و به‌مراتب مهمترین مساله حتی از وضعیت بازار بورس ما که البته در بالاترین سطح تاریخی خود قرار دارد، این است که چه بازار بالا برود یا پائین بیاید، مساله اصلی این است که ایران نباید سلاح هسته‌ای داشته باشد. ’ ترامپ ادعا کرد که حتی اگر ‘بازار سهام کمی بالا یا پائین برود’, مردم اهمیت این جنگ را درک خواهند کرد.

او همچنین بار دیگر وعده داد که پس از پایان درگیری، قیمت نفت به‌ سرعت کاهش خواهد یافت





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