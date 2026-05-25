Trump Reiterates Requirement for Six Muslim Countries to Sign Normalization Deals with Israel

US President Donald Trump has emphasized that six Muslim countries in the region must sign normalization deals with Israel before any agreement between the US and Iran to end the war can be reached. He has also threatened that countries that do not sign the agreements will not be part of any agreement with Iran, indicating a 'bad intent' on their part.

دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، تاکید کرد که شش کشور مسلمان در منطقه باید پیش از هرگونه توافق میان آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی برای پایان دادن به جنگ، به توافق‌های عادی‌سازی موسوم به «ابراهیم» با اسرائیل بپیوندند و در غیر این‌صورت در هیچ توافقی با حکومت ایران مشارکت نخواهند یافت.

ترامپ دوشنبه چهار خرداد، در پستی در شبکه اجتماعی خود تروث‌سوشیال، با تاکید بر اینکه مذاکرات با جمهوری اسلامی «به‌خوبی در حال پیشرفت» است، افزود: «این روند باید با امضای فوری عربستان سعودی و قطر آغاز شود و سایر کشورها نیز به‌دنبال آن حرکت کنند. » ترامپ هشدار داد کشورهایی که این توافق‌ها را امضا نکنند، نباید در هیچ توافکی با جمهوری اسلامی مشارکت داشته باشند، زیرا این امر «نشان‌دهنده نیت بد» آنهاست.

او گفت: «ممکن است یکی دو کشور دلایلی برای عدم امضا داشته باشند و این قابل قبول است، اما بیشتر کشورها باید آماده، مایل و قادر باشند این توافق با ایران را به رویدادی بسیار تاریخی‌تر تبدیل کنند. » ترامپ برای دومین بار در دو روز متوالی توافق در حال شکل‌گیری با جمهوری اسلامی را به پیمان‌های ابراهیم گره زده است؛ توافق‌هایی که نخستین‌بار در سپتامبر ۲۰۲۰ از سوی امارات متحده عربی و بحرین امضا شدند و سپس مراکش و سودان نیز در ماه‌های بعد به آن پیوستند





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Trump US President Muslim Countries Israel Normalization Deals Iran War Bad Intent

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