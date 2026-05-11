Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Iran: U.S. President Assures Talks Belong to Personal Responsibility, Pollution Fears Surrounding Kish Island

The United States President, Donald Trump, has assured that Iran nuclear talks are entirely in his personal domain following the published leaks and varied reports of oil pollution around Kish Island, a coastal region of Iran, in response to growing apprehensions in public sentiment.

در گفتگوی ترامپ و نتانیاهو درباره ایران چه گذشت؟ ترامپ تاکید کرد مذاکرات ایران و آمریکا به‌طور کامل در حیطه مسئولیت شخصی او قرار دارد در پی انتشار اخبار و گزارش‌هایی درباره آلودگی نفتی در اطراف جزیره خارک، سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست اعلام کرد: منشأ آلودگی مشاهده‌شده تخلیه آب توازن آلوده یک نفتکش آسیب‌دیده بوده و هیچ‌گونه نشت نفت از تأسیسات و خطوط لوله شرکت نفت فلات قاره ایران در منطقه گزارش نشده است.

در روزهای اخیر، اخبار و گزارش‌های متناقضی در فضای مجازی، برخی رسانه‌های داخلی و تعدادی از رسانه‌های خارجی درباره انتشار آلودگی نفتی در محدوده اطراف جزیره خارک منتشر شده است که موجب بروز نگرانی‌هایی در افکار عمومی شد





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Trump And Netanyahu Discuss Iran U.S. President Assures Talks Belong To Persona Pollution Fears Surrounding Kish Island

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