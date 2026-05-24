Trump Talks Peace with Regional Leaders, Says Agreement Almost Final

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he had a 'very good' call with regional leaders regarding the Iran peace agreement, saying that the agreement is almost finalized. He also mentioned that he had a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

دونالد ترامپ، رئیس‌جمهوری آمریکا عصر شنبه در شبکه اجتماعی «تروت‌سوشال» اعلام کرد که در گفتگو با رهبران منطقه‌ای درباره تفاهم‌نامه پایان جنگ با ایران با رهبران منطقه‌ای گفتگو کرده است و افزود که توافق در مرحله نهایی است.

آقای ترامپ نوشت: «من در دفتر بیضی کاخ سفید هستم و همین حالا تماس بسیار خوبی با محمد بن سلمان آل سعود، ولیعهد عربستان سعودی، محمد بن زاید آل نهیان، رئیس امارات متحده عربی، امیر تمیم بن حمد بن خلیفه آل ثانی، محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم بن جبر آل ثانی و علی الثوادی، از قطر، عاصم منیر احمد شاه، فرمانده ارتش پاکستان، رجب طیب اردوغان، رئیس‌جمهوری ترکیه، عبدالفتاح السیسی، رئیس‌جمهوری مصر، ملک عبدالله دوم، پادشاه اردن، و ملک حمد بن عیسی آل خلیفه، پادشاه بحرین داشتیم. این تماس درباره جمهوری اسلامی ایران و همه مسائل مرتبط با یک یادداشت تفاهم مربوط به صلح بود.

»آقای ترامپ افزود: «توافق تا حد زیادی مذاکره شده، البته منوط به نهایی شدن میان ایالات متحده آمریکا، جمهوری اسلامی ایران و کشورهای مذکور است. » او همچنین گفت که با بنیامین نتانیاهو، نخست‌وزیر اسرائيل نیز به‌طور جداگانه گفتگو کرده است و افزود که «این تماس نیز به همین‌ ترتیب بسیار خوب پیش رفت. » آقای ترامپ گفت: «جنبه‌ها و جزئیات نهایی این توافق اکنون در حال بررسی است و به زودی اعلام خواهد شد.

افزون بر بسیاری از عناصر دیگر این توافق، تنگه هرمز بازگشایی خواهد شد. » به گزارش سی‌ان‌ان به نقل از یک منبع آگاه از این گفتگو، رهبران منطقه‌ای در جریان این تماس، آقای ترامپ را به پذیرش چارچوب پیشنهادی با ایران ترغیب کردند. این منبع همچنین این گفتگو را «دلگرم‌کننده» توصیف کرد. یک منبع منطقه‌ای دیگر نیز این مذاکرات را «مثبت» ارزیابی کرد.

یک دیپلمات منطقه‌ای که در این تماس حضور داشت گفت: «این تماس بسیار مثبت بود. پیشرفت خوبی در حال حاصل شدن است. رهبران منطقه‌ای از این پیشرفت و از گشایشی که رئیس‌جمهور ترامپ با این مذاکرات به دست آورد، حمایت کردند





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