Trump criticizes Iran's response to U.S. proposal as 'garbage' and 'weakest' - CNN

Donald Trump, the U.S. President, has criticized Iran's response to the U.S. proposal as 'garbage' and 'weakest' and described the current ceasefire as 'in a coma'. He has also expressed hope for a continuation of the ceasefire, which he described as 'being near to a tenth of,' and criticized Iran for backtracking on a commitment related to the delivery of enriched uranium to the U.S. In the meantime, the recent explosions in Qatar and attacks on other countries have added to the tensions.

دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، پاسخ جمهوری اسلامی به پیشنهاد واشنگتن را «آشغال» و «ضعیف‌ترین» توصیف کرد، آتش‌بس کنونی را «در حالت اغما» خواند و گفت که امید به ادامه آن «تقریبا یک درصد» است.

ترامپ در گفت‌وگوهای جداگانه‌ای با رسانه‌های فاکس‌نیوز و سی‌بی‌اِس و پس از آن در حاشیه مراسمی در کاخ سفید، به موضوع مذاکرات با جمهوری اسلامی پرداخت و نارضایتی خود از پاسخ ارائه شده از سوی تهران را ابراز کرد. او در کاخ سفید به خبرنگاران گفت: ‘وضعیت آتش‌بس شبیه به وقتی است که پزشک می‌گوید احتمال زنده ماندن عزیزتان در اغما تقریبا یک درصد است.

’ ترامپ پاسخ جمهوری اسلامی به پیشنهاد آمریکا را با عبارت‌هایی کمتر مرسوم در ادبیات سیاسی آمریکا توصیف کرد و گفت: ‘یک متن آشغال خواندم که آن را ضعیف‌ترین می‌نامم. حتی خواندنش را هم تمام نکردم، گفتم: آیا قرار است وقتم را برای خواندن این تلف کنم؟ متنی که فرستاده‌اند یکی از ضعیف‌ترین‌هاست. ’ در روزهای گذشته به ویژه انفجار یک پهپاد در سواحل قطر، آتش‌بس میان آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی با چالش روبه‌رو شده است





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