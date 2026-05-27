Trump Claims Gas Prices Will 'Drop' to $2, Citing US Data

President Trump claimed that gas prices will 'drop' to $2, citing data from the US, while the US Treasury Secretary predicted lower oil prices after the Iran conflict ends.

ترامپ در نشست کابینه امروز چهارشنبه خود ادعا کرد که قیمت بنزین "خیلی پائین خواهد آمد", شاید به ۲ دلار! بر اساس داده‌های انجمن خودروی آمریکا، میانگین قیمت فعلی هر گالن بنزین معمولی در سراسر کشور ۴.۴۶ دلار است.

رئیس جمهور آمریکا در نشست ماهانه کابینه درباره قیمت بنزین به خبرنگاران گفت: "خیلی پائین خواهد آمد - به جایی که قبلاً بود، خواهد رسید.

" آمریکایی‌ها در پی تجاوز آمریکا و رژیم صهیونیستی علیه ایران، همچنان با قیمت‌های بالاتر بنزین روبه‌رو هستند و برخی حدود ۴.۴۵ دلار برای هر گالن پرداخت می‌کنند، اما ترامپ ادعا کرد که پیش‌تر در برخی مناطق قیمت‌ها به کمتر از ۲ دلار رسیده بود و وعده داد "اندکی پس از پایان کل این ماجرا" دوباره به همان سطح بازگردد. ترامپ مدعی شد: "ما قیمت بنزین را به سطح بسیار پائینی رسانده بودیم. فکر می‌کنم دوباره به همان عدد برسیم.

" او همچنین فشار اقتصادی ناشی از اختلال در تنگه هرمز بر آمریکا بر اثر جنگ خود علیه ایران را کم‌اهمیت جلوه داد و گفت که ایالات متحده "نفت فراوانی" دارد و در حالی که این مسیر مهم کشتیرانی همچنان تحت تأثیر قرار دارد، انرژی را در دسترس نگه می‌دارد. ترامپ ادعا کرد: "این واقعاً مشکل جهان است، چون بیشتر کشورهای دنیا چنین چیزی ندارند" و کشتی‌ها برای بارگیری به سمت تگزاس، لوئیزیانا و آلاسکا در حرکت هستند.

او همچنین مدعی شد: "علاوه بر این، حدود ۱۴۰۰ تا ۱۵۰۰ کشتی در تنگه هستند که می‌خواهند خارج شوند و در زمان مناسب اجازه خروج به آنها داده خواهد شد.

"همزمان اسکات بسنت وزیر خزانه‌داری آمریکا نیز در نشست کابینه آمریکا مدعی شد که قیمت نفت پس از پایان تجاوز علیه ایران پائین‌تر از سطح پیش از آغاز درگیری‌ها خواهد بود. وزیر خزانه داری دولت ترامپ امروز چهارشنبه به وقت محلی در نشست کابینه، ادعا کرد: "قیمت نفت پس از پایان این درگیری، پائین‌تر از سطح قبل از جنگ خواهد بود.

" بسنت با اشاره به وضعیت تورم، واژه‌ای مشابه دوره دولت بایدن را به کار برد و افزایش قیمت‌ها را "موقت و گذرا" توصیف کرد. وزیر خزانه داری آمریکا، مدعی شد: "در مورد قیمت‌ها، فکر می‌کنم این قیمت‌ها موقتی هستند. نفت پس از پایان این درگیری پائین‌تر از سطح پیش از جنگ خواهد بود.

" او در واقع در حال تکرار موضع دولت ترامپ مبنی بر اینکه قیمت انرژی پس از پایان جنگ ایران کاهش قابل توجهی خواهد داشت، بود با این حال، اظهارات او با نوعی تناقض همراه است. استفاده "جروم پاول" رئیس پیشین فدرال رزرو (بانک مرکزی آمریکا) و "جو بایدن" رئیس‌جمهور دموکرات سابق آمریکا از واژه‌هایی مانند "موقتی" و "گذرا" در مورد تورم، بعدها در آمریکا مورد انتقاد قرار گرفت؛ چراکه تورم پس از همه‌گیری کرونا برای مدت طولانی بالا باقی ماند و کندتر از انتظار عمومی کاهش یافت.

همین موضوع بعدها به یکی از محورهای انتقاد جمهوری‌خواهان تبدیل شد و به بازگشت ترامپ به کاخ سفید کمک کرد





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