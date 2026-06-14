Trumps's Statement on Iran Deal and Israel's Attacks on Lebanon

Donald Trump announced that the agreement would be signed before the end of the day on Monday, May 24. He mentioned that the Israeli attacks on Beirut delayed the signing of the agreement. He also threatened Iran with sanctions if they did not sign the agreement.

همزمان با افزایش تنش‌ها میان اسرائیل و لبنان که بر توافق احتمالی میان تهران و واشینگتن سایه انداخته است، دونالد ترامپ اعلام کرد که تفاهم‌نامه پیش از پایان روز یکشنبه ۲۴ خرداد امضا می‌شود.

او گفت که حملات اسرائیل به بیروت امضای توافق را چند ساعت به تعویق انداخت. فاکس نیوز، در گزارشی که شامگاه یکشنبه ۲۴ خرداد از این رسانه پخش شد، گفت که ترامپ در یک گفت‌وگوی کوتاه تلفنی با خبرنگار این رسانه گفته است که انتظار می‌رود این توافق ‘همین امشب، ظرف دو تا سه ساعت آینده به‌صورت الکترونیکی’ امضا شود و به همین دلیل از جمهوری اسلامی می‌خواهد از پاسخ به ترامپ همچنین به این رسانه گفت: ‘اگر ایران امشب توافق را امضا کنند، بی‌درنگ دستور می‌دهم محاصره بندرهای ایران برداشته شود و سپس وارد گفت‌وگوهای مفصل‌تر درباره برنامه هسته‌ای آنها خواهیم شد.

رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا در گفت‌وگویی دیگر با رسانه اکسیوس گفت که توافق، با وجود حمله اسرائیل به بیروت و تهدید جمهوری اسلامی به تلافی، همچنان طبق برنامه قرار است یکشنبه انجام شود. او همچنین به این رسانه گفت: ‘این اتفاق زمان‌بندی توافق را به هم ریخت و امضا را چند ساعت عقب انداخت. قرار بود همین حالا انجام شود. حالا برای چند ساعت دیگر برنامه‌ریزی شده است.

’ به گزارش اکسیوس، ترامپ از شنیدن خبر حملات اسرائیل به بیروت غافلگیر و از بنیامین نتانیاهو، نخست‌وزیر اسرائیل، خشمگین شد. رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا پیش از این گفت‌وگوها در شبکه اجتماعی تروث سوشال از اسرائیل بابت حمله به بیروت انتقاد کرد و نوشت: ‘حمله صبح امروز به بیروت، به‌ویژه در یک روز خاص که ما به توافق صلح با ایران بسیاری نزدیک هستیم، نباید اتفاق می‌افتاد.

’ او افزود: ‘همه طرف‌ها باید عقب‌نشینی کنند و هیچ حمله‌ای از سوی اسرائيل به هیچ کجای لبنان نباید انجام شود.





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Deal Israel Lebanon Trumps's Statement Israel's Attacks Iran Sanctions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran and US Differ on Text of Nuclear Deal, US Plans Ceremony Even in DaysThe text discusses the differing views of Iran and the US on the text of a nuclear deal, with the US planning a ceremony for the agreement even in a few days. The report mentions that the US added new terms to the agreement that may have affected the progress of negotiations with Iran, and that the final text of the agreement still includes some of the original demands, such as Iran's commitment to resolving the nuclear issue and the storage of enriched uranium.

Read more »

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs on US-Iran Deal: 'No Texts Faked by Media Have Credibility' - Details of the DealIranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Ebrahimi has stated that the agreement with the United States is a two-stage deal, with the nuclear issue being the most challenging, and has been transferred to the second stage. He also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the lifting of sanctions and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister emphasized that the agreement is not finalized yet and some issues may still be resolved. He also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also stated that the agreement includes provisions for the respect of each other's sovereignty and the prohibition of the use of force and threats. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions.

Read more »

Trump's Potential Deal with Iran: Similarities to the Iran Nuclear Deal and CriticismAccording to Forbes, Donald Trump, the US President, is close to reaching a new deal with Iran. The potential agreement could include a reduction in sanctions and the release of frozen assets. This move is reminiscent of the Iran Nuclear Deal and Trump's past criticism of it.

Read more »

Yemen Threatens to Close Bab al-Mandeb Strait to Increase Costs on Enemies of ResistanceYemen's military forces have threatened to close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a crucial waterway for global trade, in response to increased tensions with the United States and Israel. The move aims to increase the cost of operations against the enemies of the resistance, particularly Iran and Lebanon.

Read more »

Ahmad Vahidi, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Convinces the National Security Council to Attack IsraelAccording to Iranian and Arab officials, Ahmad Vahidi, the Supreme Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), convinced the National Security Council to launch an attack on Israel last week. This decision was made despite the concerns of moderate leaders in Iran about the potential negative impact of such attacks on negotiations with the United States.

Read more »

Iran-US Deal: Political Hysteria and Intelligence OperationsThe news text discusses the ongoing speculation about the details of a potential agreement between Iran and the US, with some controversies surrounding the signing of the final agreement casting a shadow on Iran's victory over the US and Israel. The text also mentions the potential continuation of the war of words and the challenges that lie ahead in reaching a comprehensive agreement. Additionally, it highlights the intelligence operations and political manipulation by certain groups to create chaos and sow discord.

Read more »