Trojan war in the Gulf: US warships targeted and defended

A top US official, citing Fox News, said on Saturday that the guided missile destroyers USS Decatur, USS Nitze and USS Bainbridge were subjected to a 'continuous and relentless' attack by the Iranian military. He further stated that the said warships were 500 miles away from the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf when they were targeted. The Pentagon, quoting the Iranian forces' barrage, confirmed the shelling and stated that the United States launched retaliatory strikes, pre-commissioned for defense. Targeting the 'Iranian points' in Iran providing support to the US forces in the region, the official added. These locations included missile launchpads, command and control centers, and intelligence and surveillance nodes.

یک مقام ارشد آمریکایی جمعه به فاکس نیوز گفت سه ناوشکن موشک‌انداز هدایت‌شونده آمریکا که پنج‌شنبه توسط نیروهای جمهوری اسلامی هدف قرار گرفته شدند، با آتش «بی‌وقفه» مواجه شدند.

بر اساس این گزارش، این سه ناو در حالی که ۵۰۰ مایل را در خلیج فارس و تنگه هرمز طی می‌کردند، هدف قرار گرفته شدند. فرماندهی مرکزی ایالات متحده (سنتکام) پنج‌شنبه اعلام کرد: «نیروهای ایرانی چندین موشک، پهپاد و قایق‌های کوچک را در حالی که ناوهای یواس‌اس تراکسون، یواس‌اس رافائل پرالتا و یواس‌اس میسون در حال عبور از گذرگاه دریایی بین‌المللی بودند، شلیک کردند.

» سنتکام افزود که ارتش آمریکا «با حملات دفاع از خود پاسخ داد» و هیچ‌یک از تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا توسط نیروهای جمهوری اسلامی هدف قرار نگرفت. سنتکام همچنین اعلام کرد: «تهدیدهای ورودی را از بین برده و تاسیسات نظامی ایران را که مسئول حمله به نیروهای آمریکایی بودند هدف قرار داده است؛ از جمله سایت‌های پرتاب موشک و پهپاد، مراکز فرماندهی و کنترل، و گره‌های اطلاعاتی، مراقبت و شناسایی.





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Iran US-Iran Tensions US Warships Targeted And Defended Strait Of Hormuz Missile Attacks

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