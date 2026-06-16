Tour of 'The Postman' in Germany

The restored version of 'The Postman', directed by Proezh Sadat in 1983, will be shown in several German cities this month. Proezh Sadat, who is now 87 years old, will also be present at the screenings. This film, which was the first production of Sadat after his migration, received the Bronze Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and was shown in the competition section of the Berlin International Film Festival in 1983. It drew attention to the Iranian cinema in the early years after the revolution, but this movement did not take off as expected and did not succeed until recent years when the Iranian cinema revived its life. However, 'The Postman' itself was a successful example of the Iranian cinema that could express non-political themes without censorship, which was impossible in the closed and controlled cinema inside Iran.

نسخه مرمت‌شده «فرستاده» ساخته پرویز صیاد محصول ۱۹۸۳، پس از دهه‌ها، در این ماه در چندین شهر آلمان به صورت تور نمایش خواهد داشت و پرویز صیاد که حالا ۸۷ سال دارد، در این نمایش‌ها حاضر خواهد بود.

این فیلم که اولین ساخته صیاد پس از مهاجرت محسوب می‌شود، توانست با دریافت جایزه برنز نقره‌ای جشنواره لوکارنو و نمایش در بخش مسابقه برلیناله در سال ۱۹۸۳ (‌به‌عنوان محصولی از آمریکا و آلمان غربی) توجه زیادی را به سینمای در تبعید ایران در سال‌های اولیه پس از انقلاب جلب کند، اما این حرکت در سال‌های بعد چندان که باید شکل نگرفت و به موفقیت نرسید تا دهه‌ها بعد که در این سال‌های اخیر، سینمای در تبعید ایران دوباره جان تازه‌ای گرفته است. اما فرستاده به خودی‌خود نمونه موفقی بود از سینمای در تبعیدی که بدون سانسور موضاعاتی را می‌تواند مطرح کند که پرداختن به آنها در سینمای بسته و تحت کنترل داخل ایران ناممکن می‌نمود.

فیلم داستان یک مامور انقلابی با بازی هوشنگ توزیع را روایت می‌کند که در اولین سال‌های پس از انقلاب به آمریکا آمده تا کسی را ترور کند. یک سرهنگ سابق ساواک با بازی خود صیاد باید ترور شود، اما آشنایی این دو همه چیز را تغییر می‌دهد





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The Postman Proezh Sadat German Tour Restored Version Cannes Film Festival Berlin International Film Festival

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