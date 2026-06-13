Thousands Gather in London for Trooping the Colour Parade, Protesting Against Royal Family

Thousands of people gathered in London on Sunday to participate in the Trooping the Colour parade, a formal celebration of the birthday of King Charles III. However, a group of protesters against the royal family were also present, holding signs that read 'The King is not my King' and displaying images of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of the king, who has been stripped of his titles due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

هزاران نفر در لندن برای رژه تولد "تروپینگ د کالر" به افتخار پادشاه چارلز سوم گرد هم آمدند، در حالی که معترضان ضدسلطنتی تصاویر اندرو مونتباتن-ویندزور را بالا گرفته بودند.

هزاران نفر از نقاط مختلف راهی لندن شدند تا روز شنبه در مراسم رسمی جشن تولد پادشاه چارلز سوم، معروف به رژه "سلام به رنگ" (Trooping the Colour)، شرکت کنند. پادشاه به همراه همسرش ملکه کامیلا سوار بر کالسکه اسبی به میان جمعیت رفتند و مردم را مورد استقبال قرار دادند.

سپس اعضای خانواده سلطنتی از بالکن کاخ باکینگهام پرواز نمایشی هواپیماهای نظامی را تماشا کردند؛ در این نمایش چهار جنگنده در تجلیل از تاج و تخت بریتانیا ردی از دود قرمز، آبی و سفید در آسمان بر جای گذاشتند. شاهزاده هری و همسرش مگان مارکل، دوشس ساسکس، در این رژه حضور نداشتند. همزمان با پخش سرود ملی، گروهی از معترضان به نظام سلطنتی مقابل کاخ باکینگهام پلاکاردهایی در دست داشتند که روی آنها نوشته بود "پادشاه من نیست".

آنها همچنین تصاویری از اندرو ماونتباتن-ویندزور، برادر پادشاه، به نمایش گذاشتند؛ شاهزاده‌ای که به دلیل ارتباطش با مجرم جنسی محکوم، جفری اپستین، از عناوین سلطنتی خود محروم شده است





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Trooping The Colour King Charles III Protest Royal Family Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Jeffrey Epstein

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